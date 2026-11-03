Browns Urged to Pursue Blockbuster Trade for Slumping Pro Bowl QB

The Cleveland Browns are among the teams ESPN’s Benjamin Solak believes should explore a blockbuster trade for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as the deadline approaches and questions about Deshaun Watson’s future persist.

Solak identified Cleveland as one of three teams that should try to trade for Herbert, arguing that his difficult season could present an opportunity for a franchise still searching for a long-term answer. Solak included the Browns alongside the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

“How about the Browns? The LHD, no matter how fervent, must admit that Herbert would be the best Browns quarterback since … Bernie Kosar in the ’90s? The point here is that, for as far as Herbert’s stock has fallen this season, the steepness and suddenness of the decline smells fishy,” Solak said. “Either this is an unprecedented collapse of what was, at least, a good starting quarterback in his prime or a blip on the radar of an otherwise solid NFL career. Isn’t this the moment to take a chance?”

Solak added a clear qualification to the proposal — he expects Los Angeles to vehemently reject the idea of trading Herbert, despite their 0-7 start.

“I don’t think the Chargers will trade Herbert,” Solak said.

Justin Herbert’s Difficult Season Fuels Debate

Herbert’s play has become a central issue in the Chargers’ unexpected winless start. The 28-year-old has thrown five touchdown passes against 10 interceptions. Last season, he finished with 3,727 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

His career also includes a 5,014-yard, 38-touchdown season in 2021. That history forms the basis of an interested team’s case because Herbert has shown far more than a promising arm or a strong college resume.

However, acquiring him would require more than taking advantage of a struggling team. Herbert is under contract through 2029 and has a no-trade clause, giving him a say in any potential destination.

There is also little indication Los Angeles wants to dismantle its roster. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Chargers had been shutting down inquiries about their veterans despite their winless start. A poor record has created outside debate about Herbert but the Chargers are not prepared to give him up.

Browns Face Another Decision About Their Quarterback Future

Cleveland’s situation makes the proposal compelling even if the chances of a deal remain remote. Watson is in the final season of his five-year, $230 million contract. The Browns are 5-3, but their offense failed to score a touchdown in Sunday’s 27-6 loss to Pittsburgh.

Watson finished with 324 passing yards and took eight sacks. Behind Watson, Cleveland is carrying Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green. The Browns activated Gabriel from injured reserve Oct. 26, preserving another developmental option without changing the starter. None of the current options offer a long-term solution.

Cleveland also holds an additional 2027 first-round pick as ammo from the Myles Garrett trade, giving Andrew Berry an asset for a trade or future quarterback decisions.

The Browns’ more immediate assignment is to get Watson and the offense back on track in New Orleans before the trade deadline.