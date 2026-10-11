Browns Injury Puts Jerry Jeudy Trade Rumor in New Light

Give credit to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler when it comes to the many trade rumors that have engulfed Cleveland Browns veteran receiver Jerry Jeudy in the wake of the emergence of rookie receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston this season. With those two operating an effective 1-2 punch in the first four weeks of the year, and emerging as two of the best offensive rookies in the Class of 2026, Jeudy has appeared to be more and more expendable.

Two problems with that, though. Any competent offense, even one with Harold Fannin at tight end, needs more than two receivers contributing. And there are injuries. On Sunday against the Jets, in the first quarter, Concepcion took a nasty hit to the head by old villain Minkah Fitzpatrick, and was laid out on the turf for some time. He eventually walked off to the locker room but was ruled out for the game almost immediately.

Browns Need 3 Good WRs

Writing at ESPN.com this week, Fowler highlighted that reality for the Browns, even as several of his colleagues at the network push Jeudy as a trade candidate.

He wrote: “At wide receiver, Cleveland’s Jerry Jeudy is an intriguing name because of the emergence of rookie receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in Cleveland. But some key context here: The Browns feel they have a good team, the offense needs at least three capable receivers, and Jeudy had multiple key catches Thursday against Pittsburgh. The Browns are big on value, so all attractive offers will be considered, but I’m not totally sold that they actually move him.”

Jerry Jeudy Under Pressure After KC Concepcion Injury

On Sunday, with Concepcion out, there was a decided rolling back of the view on Jeudy trades among Browns fans and media members.

Spencer German, of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, wrote on Twitter/X: “KC Concepcion has a head injury and has already been ruled out. Browns gonna need Jerry Jeudy today.”

Analyst Cam White wrote, “Jerry Jeudy you gotta step up now.”