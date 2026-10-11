Browns Could ‘Kick Tires’ on Trade for 116-Sack All-Pro

The Cleveland Browns are 3-1, a position few expected them to be in when the season got underway, especially after the Week 1 debacle against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. But three wins in tight games have vaulted the team to the top of the AFC North and at least given them a fighting chance at making a run to the NFL playoffs this season. Certainly, if Cleveland can get to early November still over .500 and in the hunt, they could be expected to make a move to bolster the roster–and that might mean a trade for Khalil Mack.

The Chargers are struggling this season and Mack is on a one-year deal. But he’d be an ideal fit for a Browns team that is seeking depth up front on the defensive side of the ball. Mack has the resume: He has 116 career sacks over 13 seasons, and has been a Pro Bowler nine times, an All-Pro four times and was the Defensive Player of the Year Award winner in 2016.

Browns ‘Would Kick the Tires on Khalil Mack’

But the Browns might be reluctant to be buyers at the deadline because they still see themselves in a rebuilding program, and want to keep their store of picks intact. Mack is 35, though, and not expected to require a major draft-pick outlay to acquire at the deadline.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, addressed the possibility of a Mack trade in her mailbag on Sunday, and said it is a move the Browns could consider making sooner rather than later.

“I actually think the Browns probably would kick the tires on Mack, especially if they beat the Jets to improve to 4-1 and increase their chances of making the playoffs,” she wrote.

Would a New Contract Be Needed?

The added question would be one of Mack’s financial situation. He’s on an $18 million contract for this year, but $10 million of that was paid in a bonus by the Chargers. If Mack were to head to the Browns, would he seek a new deal for next season, and maybe beyond?

More from Cabot: “Some speculate that Mack could be acquired for as little as a fifth-round pick, which would represent strong value. Any trade might have to include an extension or contract re-do, but if terms are reasonable, it could be worthwhile. … I would make this trade in a heartbeat if the money could be worked out.”