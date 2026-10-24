Cleveland Browns Named as Landing Spot for $76.4M Pass Rusher

The Cleveland Browns are one of the most surprising teams this season, and they could look to be aggressive ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Cleveland could improve multiple spots on the roster, but the Browns could go all-in on defense and become one of the best units in football.

The Browns are 4-2 and atop the AFC North. Cleveland will go on the road to play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Cleveland Browns Named as Best Fit for Josh Sweat

Cleveland traded away Myles Garrett this offseason and the Browns could look to add another pass rusher to the mix.

The Browns’ defense is already one of the best in the NFL, yet NFL analyst Daniel Popper of The Athletic named them as a landing spot for Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat.

“Sweat is in only the second year of a four-year free-agent contract he signed with the Cardinals in 2025. But he signed that contract to join up with former Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, who was fired after last season. Sweat played for Gannon with the Eagles,” Popper wrote.

“The Cardinals would take on $18.3 million in dead money in 2027 if they trade Sweat before the deadline. Sweat got off to a slow start this season. But he was very impactful in the Cardinals’ Week 6 win over the Rams. Best fits: Patriots, Browns, Bears, 49ers, Cowboys.”

Sweat is in the second year of a four-year, $76.4 million deal, but there is a potential out after this season, which could bring the cost down to acquire him.

Sweat is a one-time Pro Bowler and won Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles before signing with the Cardinals. This season, he’s recorded 14 tackles and 2 sacks. His best season came a year ago when he had 12 sacks.

Cleveland Expected to be Buyers

The Browns are atop the AFC North and should be buyers ahead of the trade deadline.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed she expects Cleveland to try and add more talen to the team for a playoff push.

“Yes, I do think they will be buyers as they approach the trade deadline,” Cabot said on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast. “I think they are more apt to be buyers than sellers.”

Although the Browns’ offense has struggled, Cleveland could go all-in on defense and be the best defensive team in the NFL.