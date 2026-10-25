LeBron James Fires Off Message After Browns’ Latest Win

LeBron James needed only three letters and a pair of dog emojis to celebrate the latest escape by the Cleveland Browns.

The NBA superstar weighed in on X after Cleveland’s 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 25. The Browns improved to 5-2 with another last-second field goal, giving one of their most famous supporters reason to get loud.

“🐶 🐶 LFG!!” James wrote.

James’ football loyalties have taken a few turns over the years. The Akron native who helped deliver Cleveland’s 2016 NBA championship grew up rooting for the Dallas Cowboys. But his public support for the Browns predates their latest run of tight victories.

When Cleveland ended its 18-year playoff drought following the 2020 season, James celebrated that breakthrough with a message that also challenged the team to keep going.

“Playoff bound! Congrats Browns!! Yessir!!!! Don’t be satisfied though!” he wrote in January 2021.

LeBron James Explained Why He Dropped the Cowboys

James made his NFL allegiance explicit in October 2022 during an Instagram Live conversation with longtime friend and business partner Maverick Carter. He said he had stopped supporting the Cowboys because he disagreed with the organization’s treatment of players who wanted to kneel during the national anthem.

“I had to sit out on the Cowboys, man,” James said, as reported by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

James explained that he still liked individual Dallas players, but his support for the franchise had changed.

“I’m all in on the Browns,” he said.

James has also been a prominent Ohio State supporter. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day praised his backing of the program in 2025.

Browns Keep Finding Ways to Win Late

The Browns gave James and the Dawg Pound another tense finish to watch in Nashville. Tennessee jumped ahead 14-0 and later erased Cleveland’s 24-17 lead with a touchdown in the final minute. Deshaun Watson still had time to answer, finding Harold Fannin Jr. for a 36-yard catch-and-run that put the Browns in position to win.

Andre Szmyt finished the job from 32 yards as time expired.

Cleveland’s five victories have all come by four points or fewer. The Browns beat Tampa Bay 23-19, Carolina 21-18, Pittsburgh 27-24 and Baltimore 13-10 before adding Sunday’s three-point victory over Tennessee.

That leaves little room for mistakes, but Todd Monken’s team has continued banking wins while working through its uneven performances.

“That was a fun one,” Browns coach Todd Monken said after the win. “Never looks the same but feels the same.”

While the late heroics were needed, Cleveland’s best offensive performance of the season came in the win, as the team piled up 491 yards. Watson completed 25 of 36 passes for a season-high 308 yards and added a rushing touchdown, while KC Concepcion caught eight passes for 129 yards.

Quinshon Judkins contributed two rushing touchdowns as the Browns finally found the balance and big plays they had struggled to generate consistently through their first six games.

The Browns visit Pittsburgh on November 1 with a chance to complete a season sweep of the Steelers after winning their first meeting on October 1.