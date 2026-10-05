Browns Linked to Ohio State Star in First-Round Draft Twist

Deshaun Watson has the Cleveland Browns winning again, and their three-game surge could ease the pressure to use their top pick in the 2027 NFL draft on his potential replacement.

In his latest mock draft, CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson projects Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore fourth overall to Cleveland, followed by Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin at No. 31. Wilson used reverse Super Bowl odds to set the order. Despite being 3-1, the Browns are still projected to be among the top picks.

The Browns acquired the additional first-round selection from the Los Angeles Rams in the Myles Garrett trade, which also brought pass rusher Jared Verse to Cleveland.

“If you’re looking for holes in Moore’s game, well, good luck to you. He’s a special talent and reminds me of Patrick Surtain II,” Wilson said.

Moore, listed by Notre Dame at 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds, earned unanimous All-America honors in 2025 after recording five interceptions and seven pass breakups.

He would join a secondary that already features Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell. Adding another young cornerback with that resume would give Cleveland a chance to strengthen its defense before addressing the other side of the ball.

Julian Sayin Gives Browns an Intriguing Quarterback Option

Sayin would bring more than the appeal of keeping an Ohio State star close to home. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2025, throwing for 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns with eight interceptions. His 77% completion rate led the nation, and he won his first 12 games as the Buckeyes’ starter.

Through five games this season, Sayin has thrown for 1,530 yards and 13 touchdowns. He most recently completed 20 of 27 passes for 324 yards and three scores in Ohio State’s 35-14 victory at Iowa.

Ohio State also named Sayin a captain before the season, making him the program’s first quarterback to receive that distinction since C.J. Stroud in 2022.

For Cleveland, the attraction would be a passer with sustained production and accuracy. The evaluation would still have to establish how those strengths translate when the throwing windows tighten and NFL defenses force him to move off his first read.

Browns Have More Quarterback Decisions Ahead

Deshaun Watson has helped settle Cleveland’s immediate quarterback situation. The Browns improved to 3-1 with their 27-24 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, their third consecutive win. Watson directed the late drive that set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal.

But Watson is in the final season of his five-year, $230 million contract, leaving Cleveland with a decision beyond this season.

Shedeur Sanders remains the backup, while Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green give the Browns additional young options. All are under contract for next year. Gabriel’s potential return from injured reserve has created a more immediate question about how many quarterbacks Cleveland can keep.

Sanders threw for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a rookie. Cleveland has already invested draft picks and development time in its young passers, but those investments do not eliminate the possibility of another addition.

Watson’s early turnaround has given the Browns a chance to compete now. Whether he earns another contract, or one of the younger quarterbacks establishes himself as a long-term answer, will help determine how urgently Cleveland pursues a passer next spring.