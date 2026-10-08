Browns ‘Good News’ on Mason Graham Injury Revealed Before Week 5

When last we saw Cleveland Browns star defensive lineman Mason Graham, he was hobbling his way to the locker room before halftime on Thursday night during the big win over the Steelers in Week 4. Anxiety in Northeast Ohio was high. Not only had Graham been the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but he had really begun playing like a guy worthy of that status, developing into a true game-wrecking stalwart of the Cleveland front. This was not the guy Browns faithful needed to see go down with a length knee problem.

After the game, members of the Browns media corps reported that Graham was on crutches and already in a knee brace. Indeed, the situation looked grim.

Browns Practices Will be Closely Watched

There was positivity by early Friday though, when reports emerged that Graham was not as badly injured as had been originally feared. MRIs showed there was nothing structurally wrong with Graham’s knee and that surgery would not be necessary. Still, the presumption was that this would be a multi-week injury, and that Graham could be penciled out of the Week 5 game in New York against the Jets.

Except that, after a solid four days off following the win, the Browns did not sound like they’re ready to rule out Graham altogether in Week 5. It’s a longshot that he will play, but all coach Todd Monken would say on the situation is that Graham was not practicing on Wednesday. But he noted that Thursday was possible.

Mason Graham: No Brace, No Crutches

If Graham practices and feels good, there is nothing stopping the Browns from putting him back on the field. He certainly had a transformation after Wednesday’s practice–he was seen in the locker room, without any accompanying medical equipment.

Cleveland.com reporter Ashley Bastock, speaking on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, had the details.

“It will be concerning if Mason Graham is out for any extended period of time. But, I will say, the good news today is that when we saw him after that Steelers game, he was on crutches, in a brace. Today, briefly saw him walk through the locker room—no crutches, no brace. So, that’s a good sign.

“This could have been much worse. I’d be more worried if it was, him needing a procedure done and missing weeks and weeks and weeks. Like, that’s not the situation. So, it could be worse, it is concerning any time you’re missing the guy who was generating the most pressure on your defense. So, they’re going to have to make up for it in other ways. But I feel like the defense has a good mentality about it. That’s what you would hope for right now.”