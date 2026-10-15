NFL Slaps Jets Defender With Punishment for Hit on Browns’ KC Concepcion

Minkah Fitzpatrick confirmed the hit that knocked Cleveland Browns rookie KC Concepcion out of Sunday’s game has drawn a fine from the NFL.

The New York Jets safety acknowledged the punishment Thursday, October 15, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. Fitzpatrick declined to disclose the amount but said he would try to have it reduced. The league had not officially announced its fines at the time of the report.

Fitzpatrick continued to defend the hit, which drew a penalty and left Concepcion in concussion protocol.

“It was a football play, in my opinion,” he said. “Obviously, we don’t like to see anybody get hurt. I’m happy to see that he’s back out practicing this week. But in my opinion, it was a football play, a bang-bang play.”

Concepcion was attempting to catch a pass from Deshaun Watson in the first quarter of Cleveland’s 17-12 loss when Fitzpatrick delivered the helmet-to-helmet hit. The rookie remained on the turf for several minutes before eventually walking to the locker room. He did not return.

It was Fitzpatrick’s second penalty involving Concepcion on the same drive. He had already been flagged for a facemask that pulled the receiver’s helmet off.

Browns Had Different Reactions to Minkah Fitzpatrick Hit

Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones took issue with Fitzpatrick’s explanation, saying he confronted the safety after the hit. Jones also referenced Fitzpatrick’s hit on Nick Chubb in 2023, when Fitzpatrick was playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“That (expletive)’s not football at that point; you’re just out there trying to hurt people. I’m not cool with that,” Jones said, according to cleveland.com.

Browns coach Todd Monken defended Fitzpatrick after the game and maintained that position later in the week.

“I’ve never understood him to be a player that’s trying to injure other players. I’ve never known him to be that,” Monken said.

KC Concepcion Returns to Practice for Browns

Concepcion has made progress since the hit, returning to practice Wednesday and participating on a limited basis again Thursday. The Browns continued to list him with a concussion as they prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens.

The No. 24 overall pick has 18 catches for 149 yards through five games, including one reception for 5 yards before leaving against New York. His early exit took a planned piece of Cleveland’s offense out of the game.

“He definitely was a big part of the game plan,” Watson said.

The Browns had problems well beyond Concepcion’s absence. Watson was sacked eight times, and Cleveland’s three-game winning streak ended as the team fell to 3-2.

The receiving corps also has other injuries to monitor. Fellow rookie Denzel Boston was limited Thursday with a foot injury, while Tylan Wallace remained limited with a knee injury.

Concepcion’s return to the practice field is encouraging, but he still must clear concussion protocol before he can play against Baltimore.