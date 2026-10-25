Browns Backup Hit With NFL Punishment Despite Playing 5 Snaps

For Cleveland Browns center Luke Wypler, the team’s starter in Week 4 when Elgton Jenkins was dealing with a concussion, the Week 7 win over the Ravens proved to be a costly one. Jenkins is back and healthy now, and has again assumed his starting position, which means Wypler–a 2023 sixth-round pick who is in his third season with the Browns–was relegated to just five snaps on special teams in the game.

But the NFL league office caught wind of Wypler running afoul of the rules, and hit him with a fine this week.

From Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com: “#Browns backup center Luke Wypler was fined $6,611 in Week 6 vs. the #Ravens for unnecessary roughness — striking/kicking/kneeing in the 4th quarter.”

That was one of the few blemishes in what was a pretty clean game on both sides. No Ravens were fined in the game and, in all, both Baltimore and Cleveland were flagged for just six penalties. The Browns had been averaging 9.8 penalties per game this season, so that was a clear improvement. On the year, the team has 55 penalties, second-most in the NFL.

The Browns, at 4-2 and in first place in the AFC North, are back in action on Sunday at 1 pm ET against the Titans in Nashville.