NFL’s Reason for Punishing Browns QB Deshaun Watson Comes to Light

A touchdown celebration has left Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson with a hefty bill from the NFL.

The league fined Watson $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct following Cleveland’s 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The violation was listed as “illegal celebrations and vulgar acts,” with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero providing more context on what led to the punishment.

“Nothing was obvious on the TV broadcast, but source said it was a ‘smoking’ gesture after Judkins’ TD last week,” Pelissero wrote on X.

The celebration followed Quinshon Judkins‘ second-quarter rushing touchdown. Watson was one of three Browns players fined for their participation, with Judkins and rookie offensive lineman Austin Barber also receiving penalties from the league office.

The punishment comes as the NFL has been clarifying its celebration rules. In an October 7 statement with the NFL Players Association, the league said celebrations imitating drinking a beverage would no longer result in discipline. Gestures depicting smoking or drug use remain prohibited and can bring a 15-yard penalty, a fine, or both.

Deshaun Watson’s Future With Browns Drawing Attention

Watson should have little trouble covering the fine. He is in the final year of the five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract he signed after joining Cleveland in 2022. That deal carries an average annual value of $46 million.

The bigger financial question is whether the Browns will pay him to stick around beyond this season. Cleveland’s 3-1 start has given that possibility new life. According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Browns will consider re-signing Watson after the season if he continues to play well.

Cabot outlined several possibilities, including letting Watson leave, bringing him back on a short-term bridge contract, or signing him to another multiyear deal. His early success under coach Todd Monken has kept those options open.

“If he takes them to the playoffs this season, the Browns will certainly try to re-sign or extend him,” Cabot said.

Watson completed 24 of 33 passes for 268 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Pittsburgh. The victory was Cleveland’s third straight after its season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL Fines Four Browns Players After Steelers Win

The Browns had largely avoided fines before the Steelers game. The NFL’s published list shows one Cleveland fine through the first three regular-season weeks: $6,361 against Sam Williams for a facemask in Week 2.

That changed with four fines totaling $41,887 from the Pittsburgh matchup, according to the NFL’s official accountability report.

Judkins was fined $14,397 and Barber $6,944 for the celebration with Watson. Defensive tackle Adin Huntington received a separate $5,620 fine for a hip-drop tackle in the third quarter.

Players can appeal their fines through the league’s review process. An appeals officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA reviews the play and hears both sides before issuing a binding decision.

Cleveland visits the New York Jets on Sunday seeking its fourth consecutive victory.