Browns Urged to Get ‘On That Phone’ to Trade for 4-Time All-Pro

Every year at this time, at least in the recent years since the NFL trade deadline gained more and more juice, it does appear that certain trade candidates wind up connected to teams based as much on logic and tea leaves than on actual conversations about a deal. For the Browns here in the fall of 2026, it appears that name is star pass-rusher Khalil Mack.

As of now, the Cleveland Browns are 4-2, a position few expected them to be in a month ago. But they are now atop the AFC North and have been granted at least a fighting chance at making a run to the NFL playoffs this season. If Cleveland can get to early November and the NFL trade deadline still in the division hunt, this team could be expected to make a move to bolster the roster.

There are positions that could be addressed for depth–tight end, running back, corner back–but adding another body to the defensive front to replace injured Alex Wright should be a priority. That’s where Mack comes in.

Browns Need Better Sack Numbers

The Chargers are struggling this season and Mack is on a one-year deal. He has the resume, with 116 career sacks over 13 seasons, and has been a Pro Bowler nine times, an All-Pro four times and was the Defensive Player of the Year Award winner in 2016. At 35 years old, he is not what he was, but Mack is still productive and has 3.0 sacks this season.

He’d be an attractive target at the NFL trade deadline.

The Browns defense has done well to pressure the quarterback, but it still wants to see more sack production on the edges. The team has not gotten the quarterback to the ground enough, especially would-be star Jared Verse, the two-time Pro Bowler who was acquired in the Myles Garrett deal but has yet to record a sack in six games.

Khalil Mack a Good Fit at NFL Trade Deadline

For longtime Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot, adding Mack in a trade would help the Browns’ front across the board.

Said Cabot: “If it were me, I would be trying to trade for Khalil Mack. I really don’t think the Chargers need him right now, and I think the Browns do. So, if I were them, I would be on that phone, trying to pick up Khalil Mack. I also think that would bring out the best in Jared Verse, to have somebody over there who can take a little bit of that heat off of him. So, I would be looking at somebody like him, or Khalil Mack himself.”