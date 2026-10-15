Browns Tabbed as Trade Landing Spot for 332-Pound Pro Bowler

The NFL trade deadline is not far off–November 10 will come quickly–and the Cleveland Browns find themselves increasingly embroiled on the league’s rumor mill. Much of that is because they’ve got Jerry Jeudy and not much of a plan to keep him in the future, but there’s also the newly ripened Shedeur Sanders speculation that is making the rounds.

But there’s a new wrinkle that Browns fans hope will stay relevant in the coming weeks: The Browns have a chance to the playoffs in the AFC this year, with a 3-2 record, a solid defense and some promising offensive developments. If that is still the case in three weeks, it will be fair to project the Browns not as sellers but as buyers seeking upgrades.

Browns Usually NFL Trade Deadline Sellers

Admittedly, that would count as a rarity. The Browns are not afraid of deadline deals, no doubt, but usually as sellers–Amari Cooper and Za’Darius Smith being the most pertinent examples. But Bleacher Report projects them as a sensible landing spot for one of the better players who could potentially be on the market: Star Eagles guard Landon Dickerson, a three-time Pro Bowler who could be sent out as part of the team’s complete offensive line makeover.

According to B/R, the cost of a Dickerson trade for the Browns would be a 2027 draft pick–a conditional second-rounder. With the Browns offensive line struggling, a chance to add the 28-year-old Dickerson would be significant for now and into the future, and would allow the Browns to move rookie Austin Barber out to the tackle spot to replace injured and struggling Tytus Howard.

Landon Dickerson Getting Healthy

Here’s what B/R says about Dickerson’s trade status which would be of interest–remember, the Browns are loaded with picks in 2027, with 11 in all, including two first-rounders and three fourth-rounders, and have the capital to be active at the NFL trade deadline:

“Dickerson has been out since he tried to play through a knee injury in Week 1 but landed on injured reserve. He’s one of the league’s top interior linemen when healthy, and the Eagles certainly won’t part with him for proverbial pennies. However, if the buzz indicates that Dickerson could be available, guard-needy teams should be placing calls.

“The three-time Pro Bowler just turned 28 years old, and he’s under contract through 2028.”