Browns NFL Trade Plans Get Update With Deadline Looming

The Cleveland Browns are no longer at the top of the AFC North after their humbling defeat to the Steelers in Week 8 on Sunday, and even with a 5-3 record and a schedule that features the 2-5 Saints and the 2-5 Texans before the Week 11 bye, their NFL playoff chances have slipped to just 16% by ESPN’s calculator and 15% at The Athletic. Still, despite the Browns being caught in something of a no-man’s land–sorta rebuilding in the long term and sorta eyeing the 2026 postseason in the short term–they are epxected to be an interesting team to watch at next week’s NFL trade deadline.

The Browns could sell off a piece or two–wide receiver Jerry Jeudy continues to garner chatter–to help build for the future, but much more likely is that the team will be modest buyers. Khalil Mack of the Chargers has been a name speculatively linked to the team recently, but that would be a longshot. More likely is a modest addition at edge rusher and the ongoing search for a tight end who is a good blocker and an adequate pass-catcher.

Browns NFL Trade Deadline ‘Philosophy Will Remain the Same’

But one of the big questions has been whether the 27-6 defeat in Pittsburgh took enough wind out of the sails of Andrew Berry and the Browns front office that he will downsize his approach at the NFL trade deadline. That’s probably too kneejerk a reaction for the meticulous Berry, as longtime Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot noted on “The Orange and Brown Talk” podcast.

Cabot said: “I think the philosophy will remain the same. I think they will be thoughtful buyers if they can find something and I think that they will look for a couple of positions where they can fill a couple holes and bolster a few things. One of those things would be a blocking tight end. We know that they need that. That is an obvious hole that they have. And then again, the other thing in my mind is the other edge rusher.”

Play

Will Week 9 Be a Breaking Point?

But there is a further question of whether Sunday’s game in New Orleans could further turn things for the Browns. A loss there would leave them 5-4, and the thin playoff hopes would get even thinner. The first order of business, then, is to straighten out some of the team’s weaknesses, especially in the rushing game–offensively and defensively.

Said Cabot: “At 5-4, you still have an opportunity to make the playoffs. You would have to go 5-3 down the stretch, and that’s not going to be easy. There are a few winnable games left on the schedule but there are some games that are going to be really, really tough. The Browns have exposed a few weaknesses on both sides of the ball, and they have to get those things cleaned up and figured out or they could hit the skids here a little bit if they are not careful.”

The Browns play the Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.