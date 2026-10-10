Browns Position on Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Made Clear

Someone is trading for former Ohio State star Marvin Harrison, which has been a popular name in and around Berea in recent weeks, once it was clear that Arizona would be willing to part with him. The Cleveland Browns have two budding receivers, rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, but seemingly would have room to forge a dynamic three-man unit by adding Harrison to the mix. The Browns have a load of draft capital on hand, and likely could outbid anyone.

That created some interest around Harrison, no doubt. And more interest was drummed up when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that someone was, indeed, trading for Harrison, and that he’d been informed he would be inactive this week. But Schefter did not say which team was getting the former No. 4 overall pick.

On 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Browns reporter Nick Pedone quickly shut down talk of Harrison heading to Cleveland.

“I hate to throw cold water all over this, guys,” Pedone said, “it’s not the Browns. I just got a text, it’s not the Browns. .. I’m sorry, I hate to ruin the fun for us but I did get that text, it came through as we were talking.”

Harrison, in his third season, has been a major disappointment, and has just five catches for 85 yards. Pedone speculated that Harrison could go to the Colts, though consensus seems to eb that he will go to the Texans.