Cleveland Browns Predicted to Make Necessary QB Move Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Browns activated Dillon Gabriel off the injured reserve and now have four quarterbacks on the active roster.

Cleveland is off to a surprise 5-2 start and is atop the AFC North. The Browns are expected to look to add more talent to their roster ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, but they could also deal away from their roster.

The Browns will go on the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road on Sunday.

Cleveland Browns Predicted to Trade Dillon Gabriel

The Browns activated Gabriel off injured reserve and now have four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

Carrying four quarterbacks isn’t ideal, so the Browns could look to make a move. Although Shedeur Sanders’ name has come up in trade rumors, NFL analyst Andrew Buller-Ross predicted Cleveland will trade Gabriel.

“The Cleveland Browns may not yet know whether Deshaun Watson is worth investing another year in, but they don’t need four quarterbacks on the roster. Dillon Gabriel could be the odd man out after making Taylen Green a sixth-round pick in April,” Buller-Ross wrote.

“While the Browns just invested a third-round pick in Gabriel last year, former fifth-round selection Shedeur Sanders seems to have overtaken him. While the Browns may not get anything more than a sixth-round pick in return, it’s better than cutting Gabriel and getting nothing in return now that he’s been activated from IR and may need the valuable roster spot elsewhere.”

Gabriel getting dealt wouldn’t be a surprise, and it’s unlikely Cleveland will get much back for him. Yet, it is more about clearing a roster spot as the Browns seem set with Sanders as their backup and Taylen Green as their development quarterback.

Gabriel went 110-of-185 for 937 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions last season with the Browns.

Cleveland HC Opens up on Carrying 4 QBs

Before the Browns officially activated Gabriel, head coach Todd Monken confirmed the team is fine carrying four quarterbacks.

“Sure, it’s possible. Hell, it’s possible we’ll pick one more up and have five. Hell, I don’t know,” Monken said on Monday.

When asked what would factor into the Browns activating Gabriel off the injured reserve, it was largely up to Andrew Berry.

“Some of that is health. Some of it’s going to be roster management that Andrew (Berry) and I have to work through, and that’s part of, every team has to go through it,” Monken said. Whether it’s guys that are injured, guys coming off IR, guys on your practice squad. You’re constantly shuffling your roster to give you the best chance each week to, first of all, practice, right? To give you great looks, and then certainly for guys that you want to elevate or that you need at any given time each week in the games.”

Ultimately, the Browns did activate Gabriel off injured reserve and will carry four quarterbacks going forward.