Browns ‘Love a Quarterback Trade’ as Dillon Gabriel Decision Looms

The Cleveland Browns are 3-1 and have stunned many around the league–apparently even head coach Todd Monken–with their efficient start and their ability to grind out close wins. All three of the victories on their ledger have come in one-score outings with game-winning late drives, as starting quarterback Deshaun Watson has shown a newfound knack for crunch time heroics. For a team that entered the season with a muddle of questions at quarterback–Shedeur Sanders at QB2, Taylen Green at QB3/long-term project and Dillon Gabriel floating on the injured list for what appears to be a shady back injury–Watson has been a pretty good answer, so far.

But the problem is that Gabriel will eventually have to come off the injured list, and if the back injury was something of a ruse, then it’s not something he is going to want to perpetuate much longer. Gabriel, a third-round NFL draft pick in 2025, wants a chance to play or to at least be a backup. He is not likely to get that in Cleveland, not the way the first four weeks have unfolded for Watson.

Dillon Gabriel Off IR?

Something will have to give. The Browns can’t afford to keep four quarterbacks, but Gabriel can come off the IR this week and, at least, see his practice window opened. Or he could be traded. The Browns could easily shop Gabriel after he is healthy, and even if the return package is a late-round pick, it will help Cleveland recoup what it gave up to pick Gabriel.

Multiple reports have suggested the Browns will keep all four quarterbacks and have no plans to trade away one of them before the November trade deadline. But ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi does not seem to be buying all of that.

Browns Will Have ‘Interesting’ QB Decision

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Oyefusi pointed out that GM Andrew Berry has been perfectly willing to trade quarterbacks in the past, and there’s little reason he won’t do it again.

“It’s going to be interesting, like you said, Dillon is eligible to come off injured reserve and return to practice,” Oyesfusi said on Friday.

“There is a 21-day ramp up for a return to practice, so there is a little bit of time. Maybe three weeks before they have to make a decision. I’ll say this, Andrew Berry loves him a trade. He loves him a QB trade, whether that’s trading for one or trading away one. I don’t think he wants to necessarily give away anybody in that QB room, but if that value’s there, I think that he’ll definitely be open to it. Because you know, these roster mechanics, these roster spots are so precious, it is tough to keep four and really keep two guys who are going to have no type of impact on game day.

“That’s definitely going to be an underlying storyline to watch.”