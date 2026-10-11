Browns Defender Makes History Against Former Team

Quincy Williams promised the New York Jets a nightmare and backed it up with a historic performance for the Cleveland Browns.

The veteran linebacker forced three fumbles against his former team Sunday, becoming the first Browns player to accomplish that in a single game since at least 2000, according to the CBS broadcast. The network noted that its available statistics only went back to that season.

Williams was all over the field, repeatedly knocking the ball loose and giving the Jets the kind of problems he had warned them about during the week. His return to MetLife Stadium quickly became one of the biggest stories of the afternoon.

Cleveland needed the help. The Browns entered the matchup without injured defensive tackles Mason Graham and Mike Hall Jr., leaving their defense short-handed up front. Williams provided a spark, although the offense struggled to capitalize on his work.

Quincy Williams Warned Jets Before Reunion

Williams made little effort to downplay his return to New York. He spent five seasons with the Jets before joining the Browns this offseason, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2023 and recording four consecutive 100-tackle seasons from 2021 through 2024. His move to Cleveland reunited him with defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, his former linebackers coach in New York.

Ahead of the reunion, Williams leaned into his familiar “Joker” persona.

“Going back to Gotham City. I’m the Joker, so it’s kind of like my home,” Williams said.

He also explained that the Jets had heard his warning well before this week.

“My biggest thing last year was practice against them and be like, all right, if I don’t re-sign, y’all know you’re all going to have a nightmare playing against me,” Williams said Friday. “So nightmare starts on Sunday.”

Williams had circled the matchup when the schedule came out in May. By Sunday, the anticipation had turned into a performance that put him in rare territory for his new team.

Browns Offense Struggles to Capitalize

Williams did his part to disrupt the Jets. Cleveland’s offense struggled to make that work show up on the scoreboard.

The Browns were stagnant for much of the second half, stacking up three-and-outs instead of sustained drives. Cleveland ran just six plays in the third quarter. Even with Williams delivering impact plays, Cleveland could not establish the rhythm needed to take advantage.

The short possessions also meant quick trips back onto the field for a defense already dealing with injuries. Williams and the rest of the unit had little time to catch their breath before being asked to produce another stop in the pouring rain.

Cleveland entered Sunday with three consecutive victories and a chance to improve to 4-1 under first-year head coach Todd Monken. Extending that streak would require more from an offense that was leaving too much of the afternoon’s work to its defense.