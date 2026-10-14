Browns Get ‘Remarkable’ News on Injured Star Rookie

Continue to aim all the frustration and disdain you like at Minkah Fitzpatrick if you like, but at the very least, the helmet-to-helmet hit he delivered to Cleveland Browns breakout rookie receiver KC Concepcion in Sunday’s 17-12 loss to the Jets will be limited to that game.

Concepcion, Browns fans know well, was hit at the Jets’ 10-yard line in the first quarter by franchise nemesis Fitzpatrick, and Concepcion was left lying motionless and face down for several scary moments before he was able to get up and walk off to the Browns locker room. Concepcion was immediately ruled out for a return–a rarity for the speed with which that decision was made–and was later confirmed to be in the concussion protocol. Players typically miss a week after entering the protocol.

Fast Recovery for KC Concepcion Ahead of Browns vs. Ravens

But good news for Concepcion, one of the NFL‘s top rookie receivers with 18 catches and 149 yards, and the Browns struck on Wednesday: He’s OK. In fact, he was back in practice, an important turn of events for a Browns team struggling with injuries as it heads into a key game against the Ravens at home on Sunday, with a chance to pull back into a tie atop the AFC North on the line.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported, “#Browns KC Concepcion (concussion) is progressing very well and is set to practice today. That’s remarkable considering he was knocked out cold when #Jets Minkah Fitzpatrick hit him helmet to helmet.”

The Browns face the Ravens at 1 pm ET at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday.