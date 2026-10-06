Browns Eye Reunion With Veteran Playmaker Amid Injury Concern

The Cleveland Browns were without key special teams player and wide receiver Tylan Wallace in Week 4 against the Steelers, after Wallace suffered a knee injury late in the team’s Week 3 win over the Panthers. While the team has been away from the facility in the days since, and there has been no update on Wallace from the Browns, there was an indication that Wallace might be out for some time: the Browns brought in receiver and return man James Proche for a workout on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

From Jeremy Fowler of the network: “Free agent WR/PR James Proche is working out for the Cleveland Browns today, per source. Proche was with the Browns previously (2023-24).”

Proche was originally drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round in 2020 and played three seasons in Baltimore (before Todd Monken was with the team), where he caught 25 passes for 278 yards and returned 27 punts. He was primarily used as a punt returner in two seasons in Cleveland, returning 41 kicks for an average of 9.0 yards per return. Proche was with the Titans last season.

The Browns currently have KC Concepcion returning punts, and he has brought back four kicks for 21 yards.