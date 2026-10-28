Browns Rookie Draws High Praise as ‘Human Joystick’

Now, no team should measure itself in terms of what former 11-year lineman Brian Baldinger does on social media, but there are some indications that can be taken from his popular “Baldy’s Breakdowns.” In previous years, if Baldinger bothered to break down anything to do with the Cleveland Browns, it was sure to involve the greatness of edge rusher Myles Garrett. But this week, it was a Browns offensive star who got the breakdown treatment, as the excitement around rookie KC Concepcion continues to build.

Concepcion had a breakout game in Week 7, logging 129 yards on eight catches. But Baldinger was not interested in Concepcion’s catches, but more in the impact he had all over the field for the Browns’ offense. Worth remembering: We’re in Game 7 of Concepcion’s NFL career.

As Baldinger said: “That man KC Concepcion, he is just getting started.”

Browns Benefited From Big Block

Baldinger highlighted back-to-back plays on the Browns’ fourth-quarter touchdown drive, during which Concepcsion set a key block, then made a tremendous end-around run. Start with the block, which set up Dylan Sampson’s 19-yard run with 5:59 to go int the game.

Baldinger detailed the play: “Look at what Todd Monken makes him do right here. This is late in the fourth quarter right here. Know why he is so tight to the No. 1 pick of the Titans, Keldrick Faulk? Because he’s got to pin him. He’s got to pin him no this pin and pull going to Dylan Sampson. Watch this, like, who asked? That’s an excellent pin block. Now, here comes Burton, here comes Dylan Sampson, 19 yards, right in the alley.”

KC Concepcion Is ‘Slippery’ on Browns Run

The very next play for the Browns was the wild end-around in which Concepcion made five Titans miss en route to an 18-yard gain.

“You know what they do the next play? They target KC Concepcion on this end around right here. And he’s just a human joystick. He can spin. He can turn, like he is not easy to tackle. He’s slippery and he gets inside the 10.”

‘How Could Anyone Not Love KC Concepcion?’

Finally, there was the Harold Fannin play for the Browns with 28 seconds to play, the 36-yard catch-and-run that Baldinger again credits to Concepcion for his work as a “decoy,” which left Fannin open and with room to run underneath.

Said Baldinger: “He’s gonna be a decoy, just a big old block of cheese. And watch Tennessee take him. They’re gonna take the cheese. You know what that did underneath? … That opened up Harold Fannin underneath, biggest play of the game.”

Oh, and it helps that Concepcion is decidedly likable, as Baldy points out: “How could anyone not love KC Concepcion? As soon as you meet the kid, you’re like, ‘I like that guy.’”