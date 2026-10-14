Browns’ Shedeur Sanders Announces Major Change Amid Rumors

We keep hearing from reliable reporters like Mary Kay Cabot locally and Ian Rapoport nationally that, even with the Cleveland Browns showing some faith in Deshaun Watson as the team’s starter and with Dillon Gabriel set to come off of the injured reserve list, the front office has no plans to trade quarterback Shedeur Sanders, even as he appears to be stuck in a go-nowhere situation on this roster.

Assuming that is the Browns’ plan, perhaps Sanders could start taking some matters into his own hands.

Several reporters and observers around the NFL have mentioned Sanders as a potential trade candidate and, increasingly, it does appear that he would be better off elsewhere, perhaps with a better chance to play. But there has been no actual movement on that front, with the trade deadline less than a month away.

Shedeur Sanders Hires Agent as He Remains on Browns Bench

Perhaps that explains a major change the Browns second-year quarterback made on Wednesday. As Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, Sanders came into the NFL representing himself, but will now shift to an agency. Agents tend to be better placed to push for and facilitate trades than players alone.

Schefter wrote on Twitter/X: “Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, who went through draft night and the early part of his NFL career without an agent, has signed with Adie von Gontard, CEO of Young Money APAA Sports, for representation. With the signing, YMAPAA now represents former Colorado teammates Travis Hunter and Sanders.”

Will this impact the Browns’ stance on trading Sanders? Doubtful, but it will certainly keep the trade rumors flowing.