Browns Expecting Shedeur Sanders ‘Ascent’ in 1st Start

The Cleveland Browns are heading into a key Week 9 matchup against the Saints, one that could push them back into the playoff contender column at 6-3 if they win or see them slide down the rankings at 5-4 if they lose, and doing so with considerable turmoil at the helm. The team has starting quarterback Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol, and though he was seen out and about at practice on Friday, Browns coach Todd Monken still announced that Sanders would be starting for the first time since the finale of the 2025 season.

Sanders started seven games last year, and finished 3-4. There was a presumption that he would resume that role when 2026 kicked off, but the Browns gave Watson the chance to win back the job after two Achilles tendon surgeries, and over the course of the spring and summer, he did. Now, with the concussion, though, Sanders will resume the role.

Browns Hoping to See Shedeur Sanders Continue ‘Ascent’

After Sanders put up scant numbers for the Browns in 2025–a 56.6% completion rate, 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 68.1 passer rating–there is obvious angst about what the team might be getting into putting him back on the field. Sanders has been the Browns’ QB2 throughout the season, though, and he is the next man up. He gets the start.

"Shedeur Sanders, your starting QB on Sunday…it's going to be really exciting to see what he's going to be able to do." ➡️ @CLETalkingHeads w/ @Thesportsfeller on #Browns react to Todd Monken naming Shedeur Sanders the starting QB for the #Browns vs #Saints https://t.co/uA74HMGW1k pic.twitter.com/BCt8lH07nU— 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 6, 2026

Monken, as per usual, had some positive spin, and harped on the fact that Sanders has been getting better behind the scenes: “Where he’s improved is his footwork, his drops, his mechanics, understanding where to go with the ball, sense of urgency in terms of working through his progressions, protections. There were so many things he needed to work on, and he’s done that like any young player. Any young player has a lot to work on, especially at the quarterback position.

“And you can see that from the moment we got here and that’s why we opened up the competition and we split the reps was because of his ascent.”

The Week 9 game will kick off in New Orleans at 1 p.m. ET.