Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Gets Bad News Ahead of Saints Start

The Cleveland Browns could be turning to Shedeur Sanders without a fully healthy version of their most productive pass-catcher.

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was added to Thursday’s injury report with a groin injury, adding another question mark for an offense already preparing to play without Deshaun Watson against the New Orleans Saints.

Fannin was listed as a limited participant Thursday after not appearing on Wednesday’s report. Cleveland had not assigned him a game designation, leaving Friday’s update as the next checkpoint for his availability.

The injury does not mean Fannin will miss Sunday’s game. However, his history gives the Browns reason to monitor it closely. Fannin missed the final game of his rookie season after aggravating a groin injury during a Week 17 touchdown reception. The initial injury occurred in practice before that game. He later underwent offseason groin surgery before returning for training camp.

The timing is difficult for a team trying to recover from a 27-6 loss in Pittsburgh. Watson missed a second consecutive practice while in concussion protocol, putting Sanders in line for his first start of the season.

Fannin Coming Off Career Game for Browns

Fannin’s new injury follows the biggest receiving performance of his NFL career. He caught 10 passes for 154 yards against Pittsburgh, establishing career highs in both categories. That included a 37-yard reception, although Cleveland failed to score a touchdown.

Through eight games, Fannin leads the Browns with 35 catches and 411 receiving yards. He also has three receiving touchdowns.

His production has climbed sharply over the past two weeks. Fannin had six catches for 91 yards against Tennessee before his breakthrough in Pittsburgh, giving him 245 receiving yards over those two games.

“Harold is an improving player, really good hands, run after catch. He’s a bull,” coach Todd Monken said Monday. “He’s only going to continue to get better as a blocker. So it behooves us to try and get him the ball more often.”

That emergence has given Cleveland another productive option alongside rookie receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Losing Fannin, or having him limited, would complicate the transition at quarterback. Especially considering he’s one of the few players Sanders has pre-existing chemistry with.

Browns Also Make Move at Tight End

Cleveland’s depth at the position changed Thursday when the team waived rookie Carsen Ryan, just one day after promoting him from the practice squad.

The move left Fannin and Blake Whiteheart as the tight ends on the active roster. John FitzPatrick is on the practice squad, while rookie Joe Royer is on the reserve/non-football illness list.

Ryan had appeared in seven games. Cleveland did not announce a replacement in its release, leaving the open active-roster spot in question.

Whiteheart would become particularly important if Fannin cannot handle his normal workload. The Browns must also determine whether they need another tight end available for the trip to New Orleans.

For Sanders, the immediate task is preparing with the starters while Watson remains sidelined. Fannin’s next practice report will help determine how much support Cleveland’s leading pass-catcher can provide.