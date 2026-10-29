Browns Make Shedeur Sanders Decision Amid Rumors

This week, as the Cleveland Browns have activated Dillon Gabriel and given themselves a four-man quarterback room–with Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Taylen Green–coach Todd Monken was asked about how he will sort out the roster and depth chart around that group on Sundays. Monken had the chance to say, simply, that nothing has changed, that Watson is the starter and Sanders is the backup and they’ll go from there. But he was vague, and considering the weight of rumors that have cropped up around the situation, that only invited further speculation.

“I haven’t gotten there yet,” Monken said. It was an odd response, given the fact that the Browns have had seven weeks to sort out how they would proceed with four quarterbacks once everyone was healthy.

Shedeur Sanders Remains the No. 2 QB

Monken, of course, has no interest or care in the many rumors that are swirling around the Browns these days, with speculation holding that Gabriel has somehow been getting more reps in practice than Sanders as the No. 2 quarterback. Further speculation suggests Sanders will be bumped to No. 3 or traded by the November 10 NFL deadline. That’s been a lot more smoke than fire, as reports about actual Browns trade talks are scant.

Appearing on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland on Thursday morning, longtime Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot addressed all things Sanders and quarterback room.

She said there doesn’t appear to be truth to the notion that Sanders has been usurped–and repeated that the decision on Sanders and his future has already been made.

Said Cabot: “I really don’t believe that that is happening. Dillon Gabriel, when he is getting reps, a lot of times he is running the scout team and so, no. We are not out there when they are doing team. We really haven’t seen too much of that, so, no I don’t think that is the case. And Shedeur Sanders, and I wrote this last week, is still the No. 2 quarterback and he is still the next man up and if, for some reason, Deshaun Watson can’t fulfill his duties, Shedeur Sanders will play.”

“I don't see Spencer Rattler coming here. And at this point, I also don't see them trading either Shedeur or Dillon.”➡️ @MaryKayCabot w/ @KenCarman & @SportsBoyTony responds to Connor Orr's comments about Shedeur Sanders and the #Browns' QB situation ahead of the trade… https://t.co/j1ZpSK9wS8 pic.twitter.com/LSOTKm8u60— 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 29, 2026

Browns Not Trading for Spencer Rattler

As for a Sports Illustrated speculative post about a potential trade of Saints backup Spencer Rattler to the Browns, Cabot did not give it much credence. The post noted that Monken does not seem to have confidence in Sanders, which Cabot shot down.

Said Cabot: “He is still the No. 2 quarterback. Even though Dillon Gabriel has been activated, Shedeur is still the No. 2 and is still the next man up. They’re hoping it does not get to that because they want Deshaun playing well and winning football games.

“But in the event that he doesn’t, the next guy up would be Shedeur. So, I don’t see Spencer Rattler coming here and, at this point, I don’t see them trading Shedeur or Dillon Gabriel, but we must always remember that Andrew Berry, at this time of year, he likes to wheel and deal and he will listen to offers, of course.”