Browns’ Shedeur Sanders Gets New Outlook Amid Mounting Rumors

After an eye-opening Wednesday on the Cleveland Browns news wire, the Cleveland Browns rumor wire took over, thanks to a new move by quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Remember, Sanders had gone through the NFL Draft prep process without an agent, a move that proved questionable at the time when Sanders plummeted once the actual picks started and did not land until the Browns gambled on him in the fifth round.

So, when Sanders changed his stance and hired an agent on Wednesday, antennae across Northeast Ohio (and beyond) were raised. There was only one real reason for Sanders to hire an agent here, less than one month before the NFL trade deadline and with his contract sitting only in its second of four seasons. That would be to agitate for a trade.

Browns Message: No Trade Coming

The presumption has been that, with Deshaun Watson having sealed the starting job for the foreseeable future as long as he stays healthy, Sanders wants the Browns to send him somewhere he has a better chance to play. Sanders got seven starts for an awful Browns offense last year, and managed to go 3-4. Surely, there would be interest if he were to be placed on the market.

Reports from Cleveland, though, suggest that the Browns are not planning to move Sanders, even when Dillon Gabriel comes off the IR. They’re OK with a four-man quarterback room. But maybe Sanders should take heart and have patience.

"It can't be nothing. There has to be something else going on," – @HammerNation19 thinks something is up with the timing of Shedeur Sanders hiring an agent. https://t.co/Ej8uvisxRz pic.twitter.com/BKGQeFjE7V— ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 14, 2026

Shedeur Sanders’ Chance Coming ‘Relatively Soon’?

That’s because ESPN’s Seth Walder, writing to update his “bold” predictions from before the season–which included the assertion that not only would Sanders play for the Browns this year, but so would rookie Taylen Green–says that it still feels like the time will come for Sanders. (And Green, but that’s another matter.)

Even as trade rumors surge, Walder writes of his Green prediction: “The odds have dropped. I had figured the Browns would already be on to Shedeur Sanders by this point. Even though Deshaun Watson hasn’t been quite as bad as expected, I still think that the Browns will make the move to Sanders relatively soon and that an end-of-year stint for Green remains in play.”

Between the new agent and the trade deadline, indeed, the Browns might need to make a move soon.