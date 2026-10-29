Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Makes Rare Post Amid Trade Talks

Shedeur Sanders has broken a quiet stretch on social as speculation continues around his future with the Cleveland Browns.

The second-year quarterback shared his first post in several weeks, a rare update during a season in which he has posted sparingly despite remaining a frequent subject of discussion.

The post didn’t include a message, but it featured the song “Chamber of Reflection” by Mac DeMarco.

Sanders has hardly needed to post himself to attract attention — a theme around his time in the league so far. The NFL recently shared a video of Sanders greeting Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward after Cleveland’s victory Sunday, even though Sanders did not take a snap in the game.

His latest Instagram post comes as the Nov. 10 trade deadline looms and his path to playing time remains blocked. Deshaun Watson has led Cleveland to a 5-2 start, while Sanders has attempted just one pass this season.

Browns Reportedly Plan to Keep Shedeur Sanders

The trade speculation has continued, but Cleveland’s reported position has remained consistent.

According to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns have no plans to trade Sanders or Dillon Gabriel. The team is not shopping either quarterback and would need an offer it could not refuse to change course. That may change as the deadline gets closer.

Sanders added to the discussion earlier this month by hiring Adie von Gontard of Young Money APAA Sports after beginning his NFL career without an agent.

Despite the seeming lack of moment around a Sanders trade, it has not slowed the speculation. ESPN’s Evan Cohen urged the Indianapolis Colts to acquire Sanders and make him their starter during a recent appearance on “UNSPORTSMANLIKE.”

“Shedeur Sanders should be the starting quarterback of the Colts,” Cohen said. “He’s not going to play in Cleveland anytime soon.”

Dillon Gabriel’s Return Adds Another Question for Sanders

The more immediate decision involves Sanders’ place on Cleveland’s depth chart. The Browns activated Gabriel from injured reserve this week, leaving Watson, Sanders, Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green on the active roster. Gabriel had been sidelined with a back injury he suffered in the preseason.

Sanders remained second on the team’s unofficial depth chart released Tuesday. However, coach Todd Monken did not commit to the game-day order when asked Wednesday how Gabriel’s return would affect the quarterbacks.

“I haven’t gotten there yet,” Monken said.

Instead of ending the conversation, Monken left the question open as Cleveland prepares to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Watson, meanwhile, strengthened his hold on the starting job against Tennessee. He threw for 308 yards and added a rushing touchdown in the 27-24 victory, recording his first 300-yard passing game with Cleveland. Now the talk isn’t about replacing him, but whether he’ll stick with the Browns beyond this year.

Sanders started seven games as a rookie, throwing for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His opportunities have been far more limited this season, and Gabriel’s return gives Cleveland another option behind Watson as the Browns weigh their options ahead of the trade deadline.