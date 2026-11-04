Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Reacts to Starting News

Shedeur Sanders is ready for another shot at leading the Cleveland Browns as Deshaun Watson’s concussion puts his availability against the New Orleans Saints in doubt.

Sanders is in line to make his first start of the season if Watson cannot clear the concussion protocol before Sunday. The second-year quarterback responded to the opportunity by thanking the organization and pointing to the lessons from his first NFL season.

“Definitely want to thank the whole coaching staff, Andrew Berry, everybody a part of the organization to give me another chance to be here,” Sanders said. “Last year I was able to see and feel different things during the games to understand where I needed to get better at. Overall, I’m just excited for the opportunity.”

Sanders has spent the season backing up Watson after losing their competition for the starting job. Now, he could get his most significant opportunity yet in head coach Todd Monken’s offense.

Cleveland has not ruled Watson out. The Browns announced Wednesday that he entered the protocol Tuesday after reporting symptoms that began Monday night.

“What I would say is credit to Deshaun. After the game felt fine. Monday night started feeling a bit of a headache and then came in Tuesday and reported it,” Monken said. “Credit to him as someone who really loves playing the game. Shedeur will take the reps today with the 1s.”

Sanders Draws on Experience From Rookie Season

Sanders started Cleveland’s final seven games in 2025, going 3-4. He finished the season with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Those games exposed areas he needed to address. They also gave him experience to draw from as he worked through the offseason and waited for another chance.

“I would say it was important and valuable. Tapping back into that memory bank and having those reps,” Sanders said. “I’m thankful for this offseason and everything. Even just being out there with the guys each and every day, getting some throws in.”

Sanders also has a foundation from the offseason competition. Although Watson ultimately won the job, Monken believes the first-team work Sanders received during camp should help him now.

“I’m excited for us to go out there today. I can’t wait to see him let it rip today and see where we’re at,” Monken said.

Sanders’ opportunities this season have been limited to two appearances and three pass attempts. Two of those throws came during Sunday’s 27-6 loss to Pittsburgh, when he replaced Watson during Cleveland’s opening possession.

A start against New Orleans would give him a much longer look after spending most of the season on the sideline.

“He’s been in all the meetings previously and has seen all the game film. We’ll have to get some extra walks in, some extra meetings in as we proceed,” Monken said. “He’s been working each week diligently with the expectation of the chance he could play. That was true for any game that he’d have to prepare like he could play, just like last game.”

Deshaun Watson Faces ‘Difficult’ Path Back

Monken said the chances of Watson making it through the protocol and starting on Sunday is different than players at other positions. He pointed to the uniqueness of the quarterback position and timing.

“I just mean in terms of the mental aspect of it, just. The position itself is much more difficult,” Monken said. “If you’re not able to take the team reps and the throwing reps, how do you get the timing down with your receivers? I’m just saying it’s very difficult in that way.”

Whoever starts against New Orleans will take over an offense coming off a six-point outing. Watson leads the NFL with 33 sacks taken, according to NFL.com, making protection an issue regardless of who is under center.

Cleveland enters the matchup at 5-3. If Watson is unavailable, Sanders would get the start with Dillon Gabriel likely serving as his backup.