Browns’ Shedeur Sanders Trade Rumors Takes New Turn

Shedeur Sanders has hired someone to help him navigate his NFL future, but the Cleveland Browns still expect him to be part of their plans.

Sanders signed with Adie von Gontard of Young Money APAA Sports after going through the draft and the beginning of his professional career without an agent. The move has brought fresh attention to his situation as he waits behind Deshaun Watson for another opportunity to play.

But according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns have little interest in sending Sanders elsewhere.

“I know that the Browns don’t want to trade him. He’s next in line — next man up. And they always need at least two quarterbacks a year,” Cabot said during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan.

Cabot also pointed to a more practical reason for Sanders to seek representation. The former Colorado star navigated the 2025 draft without an agent before falling to the Browns in the fifth round. With his career in flux as he rides the bench, having an agent is in his best interest.

“If you look back at the whole draft process, he did not have an agent or guidance in a professional manner in terms of being signed with an agency,” Cabot said. “Some people I talked to in the league think that hurt him in the process, just in some of his decisions on visits or how he approached some of those interviews.

“He’s taking charge of his career in ways he might not have really known as much about when he was coming out of school.”

Shedeur Sanders Remains Next in Line for Browns

Sanders has an established role as Cleveland’s No. 2 quarterback. He’s first in line if the veteran gets hurt or head coach Todd Monken decides a change is necessary.

Watson helped Cleveland win three consecutive games before a difficult outing against the New York Jets. He completed 15 of 33 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown while taking eight sacks in the 17-12 loss, which dropped the Browns to 3-2.

Sanders has already made seven NFL starts, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a rookie. He still has plenty to prove, but Cabot questioned whether leaving Cleveland would offer a better immediate opportunity.

“I don’t know if you would want to go ask for a trade when you’re one play away from getting in the game for the Cleveland Browns,” Cabot said. “Just because he hires representation, it doesn’t mean that’s what he’s trying to do. I just don’t think he’d ask for a trade right now when he’ll have an opportunity to play.”

Meanwhile, the Browns still have a decision to make on Dillon Gabriel. The second-year quarterback returned to practice last week after opening the season on injured reserve with a back injury. Cleveland opened his practice window on October 6, but he has not been activated to the 53-man roster.

Browns Want to Keep All Four Quarterbacks

Moving Sanders would ease Cleveland’s roster crunch once Gabriel is ready to return. Cabot said the Browns would prefer another solution.

“They want to keep four quarterbacks. They do not want to move any of these quarterbacks off the 53-man roster,” Cabot said. “If anything, they would probably try to squeeze Taylen Green onto the practice squad, which would require waiving him and trying to sneak him through waivers. I think that would be difficult.”

Green, a rookie out of Arkansas, currently occupies the third spot behind Watson and Sanders. Under the scenario Cabot described, he would be the candidate to change roster status if Cleveland decides it cannot carry four quarterbacks on the active roster.

Gabriel remains on the reserve/designated-to-return list, so Cleveland has not yet had to fit all four onto the active roster. Activating him would require the Browns to clear a spot somewhere on the 53-man roster.