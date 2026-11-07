Cleveland Browns Sign Rookie Tight End Ahead of Saints Game

The Cleveland Browns signed a rookie tight end ahead of their game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Cleveland is fighting for the top spot in the AFC North and has been making some roster moves to the bottom of the 53-man roster.

The Browns are 5-3 and will go on the road to play the Saints on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Cleveland Browns Bring Back Carsen Ryan

Cleveland waived rookie tight end Carsen Ryan on Thursday, but the team has already brought him back.

The Browns announced they signed Ryan to the practice squad on Saturday after he cleared waivers. Along with signing him back to the practice squad, they elevated him for Sunday’s game, as he could once again get a game-day jersey, despite being waived two days ago.

Cleveland selected Ryan in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft with the 248th overall pick out of BYU. He’s appeared in 7 games for the Browns this season, playing mostly on special teams and as a blocking tight end.

Ryan being elevated comes after Cleveland’s starting tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was dealing with a groin injury all week. However, Fannin was removed from the injury report, and Browns head coach Todd Monken said the tight end will ‘be fine. Just a little sore.’ However, Cleveland is elevating Ryan for insurance and his ability to block and play special teams.

Ryan began his college career at UCLA and was there in 2022 and 2023 before transferring to Utah. After just one season with the Utes, he transferred to their heated rival, BYU, for his final college season.

Cleveland Ready for Saints Matchup

The Browns are set to go on the road to play the Saints on Sunday.

Cleveland will likely start Shedeur Sanders at quarterback due to Deshaun Watson being in concussion protocol.

“I liked his confidence,” Monken said of Sanders. “Like the way he operated, looked very comfortable in terms of getting our guys in-and-out of the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage was going to be half the battle this week, obviously, going there. And I thought he threw the ball extremely well.”

Ahead of the Saints game, Monken has plenty of confidence in the team to get a win.

“We had a great week of practice. Our guys are resilient that way,” Monken said. “We’re always under construction, continue to work, continue to build, continue to build confidence in our players, and let it rip on Sunday.”

The Browns are 3.5-point underdogs.