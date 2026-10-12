Browns Break Silence on New Quinshon Judkins Injury

There weren’t many outside the Cleveland Browns locker room on Sunday after the loss to the Jets in the Meadowlands in Week 5 who were even aware that running back Quinshon Judkins had been injured in the 17-12 defeat at a messy and rainy MetLife Stadium. The only real giveaway was the walking boot that Judkins was seen wearing in the tunnel after the game, which was worryingly on the same right foot and ankle that he badly injured last year.

That required surgery just before Christmas, as Judkins suffered damage to his dislocated right ankle and a fracture in the fibula. The team brought Judkins along slowly in the spring, but he was seen as fit for training camp. Perhaps the one issue, though, has been that Judkins does not appear to be as explosive as he was early last season, averaging just 3.0 yards per attempt, a number that has dropped considerably from last year’s 3.6 yards.

So there was some trepidation about Judkins’ condition, especially since backup Dylan Sampson is already out.

But after nearly 24 hours waiting on word about Judkins, coach Todd Monken finally explained: Yes, he’s got a sprained ankle, but he is considered day-to-day and could well still be available in Week 6.

From Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN: “Browns coach Todd Monken wouldn’t rule out any of the team’s injured players for the Week 6 home game against the Ravens. RB Quinshon Judkins is day to day after a ‘tweak’ in his ankle.”

The Browns will be back in action, at 3-2, going against the first-place Ravens (4-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium.