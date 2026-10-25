Browns Taking Firm Stance on Jerry Jeudy Trade: Report

For a few weeks, at least, it was very much in vogue to drop veteran Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy into any list of players who could be included in potential NFL trade deadline deals. The logic was solid. Jeudy is a veteran who has a Pro Bowl selection on his resume, from 2024, and could be a useful piece for a contender. However, with the selection of KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the 2026 NFL draft–and with their early success in the league–Jeudy did not appear to be very useful for the team in the short term, or the long term.

A trade made some sense. The one problem, though: The Browns are still very thin on receiver depth, and still very much need Jeudy on board. After going two games, in Weeks 2 and 3, with no catches and just one target, Jeudy has since bounced back to make critical catches late in wins over the Steelers in Week 4 and the Ravens in Week 6. Reports of his Cleveland demise–and reports of his trade status–were greatly exaggerated.

Browns Are ‘Not Shopping Jerry Jeudy at All’

That notion was brought home again on Sunday morning in an ESPN.com article by Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, two of the league’s most prominent insiders. They note that, in looking at potential trade candidates, the Browns are taking a strong stance on moving Jeudy.

They write: “The Cleveland Browns find themselves atop the AFC North with a surprising 4-2 record and plenty of promise. They reached that following a stirring win last week that included a clutch 33-yard catch-and-run from Jeudy, whose name has been the subject of plenty of trade speculation. … (But) sources say his chances of being traded is viewed as less likely.

“The Browns aren’t shopping Jeudy at all, and the price is high. It would take a premium deal to get Cleveland to move on — even if general manager Andrew Berry is open to discussing any deal. But as of right now, a Jeudy deal seems unlikely.”

Deshaun Watson Has High Praise

It is quite a turn for Jeudy, who has gone from Berry calling him the Browns’ “bell cow” in the wide receiver room, to apparently off in Siberia for two weeks to, now, a valued veteran presence who can’t be traded.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had high praise for Jeudy this week: “He’s a true professional. He comes in each and every day, head up, smiling, encouraging everyone, encouraging himself, and he just puts the work in. He knew his opportunities were going to come, and it’s been there. He’s been able to take advantage of it. Everyone sees it.

“So that’s why you see the love and the happiness for the team because everyone sees the type of person he is off the field, but also the type of teammate and the work he puts in. Everyone loves to see the success that he’s having.”