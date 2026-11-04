Stunning Browns QB News Opens Shedeur Sanders to Start Week 9

The Cleveland Browns sent Deshaun Watson to the medical tent after a hit to the head from Jaquan Brisker during Sunday’s Week 8 loss to the Steelers, and he was briefly replaced by QB2 Shedeur Sanders on that series. Watson returned to action and finished the game, but on Wednesday, the Browns made a stunning announcement: Watson now has a concussion stemming back to that first-quarter play.

And that means Sanders has a strong chance to be the starter in New Orleans on Sunday in Week 9.

From the Browns: “During the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers, Deshaun Watson took a helmet-to-helmet hit. The ATC spotter called down to the sideline, and the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant (UNC) administered a gameday concussion evaluation.

“Deshaun was cleared by the UNC and returned on the Browns’ next offensive series. As part of the protocol, the team’s medical staff evaluated him again postgame and Monday morning. Both times he showed no symptoms, passed his evaluations, and was cleared. On Tuesday morning, he reported to the medical staff that he began experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night and was immediately placed in the concussion protocol.”

Shedeur Sanders Made 2 Cameos for the Browns

It is a stunning development, given the fact that Watson did finish out that Browns outing. A concussion will, generally, keep players out for a week (as with Elgton Jenkins in Week 4) but there can be speedy recoveries (as with Tytus Howard last week vs. the Steelers).

Sanders struggled in his brief fill-in role for Watson, the second time this season he has done so. He threw two short passes totaling two yards, and came out after four snaps. He had previously filled in for one snap against Carolina in Week 3, giving him a grand total of five snaps for the season.

Said Browns coach Todd Monken about Sanders’ appearance: “It’s unfair. I mean, we’re giving him a screen to start off, and they blitz T.J. (Watt) off the boundary. Should have just, instead of getting it downfield, he needs to throw it in the ground.

“And there was a couple plays he could have helped us out with a check, but again, for a guy that really doesn’t…the backup doesn’t get any reps during the week. I mean, he gets some of the look squad. So, again, I think he’s always composed. I think he did fine. We certainly had an opportunity maybe on the third-and-extra-long, and he had to escape a little bit, but he was fine.”

Trade Chatter Followed QB2 Role

Sanders has been the subject of speculation and rumors in recent weeks, after competing for the starting job throughout the spring and summer and pushing the competition all the way until late August before the Browns finally decided to go with Watson.

With Dillon Gabriel coming off the injured reserve, there was speculation that either Gabriel or Sanders could be traded, though team insiders have consistently rejected that notion.

Sanders was the Browns’ fifth-round draft pick in 2025 and wound up starting seven games to close the season last year. He went 3-4, but struggled with timing and command of the offense, finishing with 1,402 yards, 10 interceptions and seven touchdowns for a rating of 68.4.