Browns Make Surprise Deshaun Watson Decision Before Week 9

It was one thing that the Cleveland Browns decided, before they even knew for certain that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson would or would not clear the NFL concussion protocol before Week 9’s game in New Orleans, that Watson would not start and that Shedeur Sanders would. It was still another thing that the Browns decided that Watson would not even be the QB2 on Sunday, able to take the reins in case Sanders was overwhelmed or injured. Instead, the Browns went with Dillon Gabriel as the backup, even as Watson was healthy enough to serve n that role. But the Browns tripled down on not playing Watson in Week 9 by ruling him inactive altogether.

That means that while Sanders will start and Gabriel will be the QB2, the emergency quarterback is rookie Taylen Green, who has yet to be active this season. Gabriel, of course, missed the first seven weeks with a back injury that landed him on injured reserve. He will be active for the first time. And Sanders has played five snaps this season, two short stints when Watson was briefly dealing with an injury.

The fact that the Browns have pushed Watson entirely out this week has raised questions around the team as to whether he will resume his starting role when he is healthy and returns in Week 10. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the expectation is that Watson will be back in a week.

Dillon Gabriel will serve as QB2 as expected, per source. The Browns expect Watson back for Week 10 vs Houston https://t.co/yggrS79slY— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 8, 2026

But that does not explain why the Browns are pushing Watson so far back on the depth chart this week. Is it possible that, if Sanders plays well, he will keep the job heading into Week 10? Or is it possible that this is truly just a one-week cameo for Sanders, and he will head back to his backup role no matter how he does against the Saints?

Kickoff in New Orleans will come at 1 p.m. ET.