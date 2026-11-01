Todd Monken Defends Jared Verse After Browns Lopsided Loss to Steelers

The Cleveland Browns suffered a lopsided loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road on Sunday.

Cleveland entered the game tied with the Steelers for the best record in the AFC North. With the stakes so high, the Browns fell flat as Cleveland trailed 20-6 at halftime en route to a 27-6 loss.

With the loss, the Browns fell to 5-3 and will now go on the road to play the New Orleans Saints.

Cleveland Browns HC Defends Jared Verse

Before the game, Browns pass rusher Jared Verse said the Steelers don’t worry him, and no one on the team does.

It gave Pittsburgh some bulletin board material, but after the game, Monken claimed Verse’s words had no impact on the result.

“Ultimately, whether it’s me or our team, it’s not what you say, it’s what you do and how you play. And that’s in life, that’s not a Jared Verse thing. It’s what we do, not what we say. And we did not do the things today that give you a chance to win and when that happens, the scoreboard’s gonna look like that. And then you gotta eat it,” Monken said postgame.

It’s not a surprise to see Monken have his players back, but Verse also had another lackluster game. He was a key part of the trade return for Myles Garrett, and he’s yet to make an impact for the Browns.

Against the Steelers, Verse had just 1 tackle. He’s yet to record a sack this season with the Browns, which is a major problem.

Verse Opens Up After Blowout Loss

After the Browns’ lopsided loss to the Steelers, Verse spoke to the media and broke his silence.

Verse offered no excuses for his play and the Browns’ loss to the Steelers.

“We didn’t do enough on our end to come away with a win. They did exactly what they needed to do. That’s completely on us — offense, defense, special teams. Nobody did enough,” Verse said after the game.

Verse, meanwhile, also doubled down on his comments about the Steelers being dirty and not being worried.

“I stand by everything I say. As a man, you have to do that. We could have done more,” Verse said. “I don’t know who the hell that team was that walked out there and presented themselves. We didn’t do enough across the board from the first quarter to the last quarter.”

Cleveland will now turn its attention to the Saints.