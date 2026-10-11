6,000-Yard RB Named as Browns Trade Target

The Cleveland Browns have won three straight games, but their running game could still use an established playmaker.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine proposed Tony Pollard as a Browns trade target. The Tennessee Titans veteran has 6,003 career rushing yards and four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He would bring an experienced option to a Cleveland backfield still trying to get Quinshon Judkins going.

Judkins has rushed for 177 yards and one touchdown on 59 carries through four games, averaging 3.0 yards per attempt. His longest run has covered 11 yards.

Cleveland also lost Dylan Sampson to a knee injury in the season opener and placed him on injured reserve September 15. His timeline for a return is still uncertain. The Browns promoted Jaleel McLaughlin from the practice squad, while Raheim Sanders remains another option behind Judkins.

Adding Pollard would give coach Todd Monken more flexibility in dividing carries. With Cleveland off to a 3-1 start, the question is whether that upgrade would be worth the cost of a midseason trade.

Tony Pollard Brings Proven Production and Familiar History

Pollard, 29, earned a Pro Bowl selection with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 and has topped 1,000 rushing yards every season since. He finished last year with a career-best 1,082 yards for Tennessee. The Browns saw his best performance up close.

Pollard rushed for a career-high 161 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in Tennessee’s 31-29 victory at Cleveland last December. His scoring runs covered 32 and 65 yards. He has 221 rushing yards and one touchdown on 54 attempts this season, averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

His contract adds another consideration. Pollard is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. Cleveland would have to weigh the value of a potential rental against the compensation needed to acquire him.

Tennessee’s 0-4 start could make that conversation more plausible if the losses continue. A team falling out of contention could have reason to consider offers for an expiring contract, although that alone does not establish Pollard’s availability.

Browns Coaches See Progress in Running Game

Cleveland’s coaching staff believes the current group is improving. The Browns finished with 112 net rushing yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. Still, quarterback Deshaun Watson ranks second on the team with 127 rushing yards through four games, underscoring how much of the ground production has come from outside the backfield.

“I think that we’ve improved every week in that area and in all areas of the run game,” offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said ahead of the team’s Week 5 matchup.

Switzer pointed to better movement at the line of scrimmage and growing comfort among the running backs. He also acknowledged that the coaching staff is still learning which concepts best suit its personnel.

McLaughlin supplied a reminder of the options already on the roster, scoring a touchdown on his only offensive snap against Pittsburgh.

For now, Judkins remains atop the depth chart heading into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and isn’t likely to be supplanted this year. Judkins has a prime opportunity to get right ahead of him against the Jets, who have allowed 123.5 rushing yards per game.