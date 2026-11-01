Browns Top Trade Target a 57-Sack Super Bowl Champ

The Cleveland Browns are in the enviable position of sitting in the midst of a major rebuilding project and still somehow finding themselves at 5-2 and playing for first place in the AFC North here in Week 8. On top of that, they’re sitting on two first-round picks in 2027–including that of the Rams, a major disappointment at 3-4. The browns have every incentive to sit back, let this season play out and keep building from there.

But they could also have some incentive to look at their position, appreciate the fact that coach Todd Monken has gotten this group whipped into shape far ahead of schedule and reward him by adding a piece at the upcoming NFL trade deadline. That draft capital is enticing, but the Browns could afford to cash in some portion of it to acquire a win-now player who helps the team through the stretch run of the season and perhaps into the playoffs, if that is in the cards in Cleveland. GM Andrew Berry has been cautious in assembling his stockpile of picks but this team deserves a boost at the deadline.

Browns Could Have Several Trade Targets

With that in mind, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report assembled a list of five players who would make the most sense as trade targets for the Browns. Amik Robertson of the Commanders was No. 5, and that makes sense if the Browns are not confident in Myles Harden and the depth at cornerback. He also suggests tight end Charlie Kolar of the Chargers, and the Browns are no doubt looking for depth there.

But the other three are pass-rushers, and with the struggles of Jared Verse on one edge, the Browns could look to upgrade the other. Jermaine Johnson of Tennessee was one suggestion–the Titans already made a huge sell-off trade by dealing Jeffery Simmons.

Another was Khalil Mack, who has been frequently linked to the Browns, though only in speculation, not in actual trade chatter. But the third would be the boldest add, and is at the top of the target list.

Josh Sweat an ‘Exact Stylistic Fit’

That’s Josh Sweat of the Cardinals, a top pass-rusher who is said to want out of Arizona. Ballentine predicts Sweat could be had for the reasonable price of one fourth-round pick, and the Browns could certainly afford that.

He writes: “The 29-year-old edge-rusher is just one year removed from a 12-sack campaign with the Cardinals. He has two for the season thus far and would ostensibly increase that total on a defensive line that has been as disruptive as the Browns have been. …

“Sweat is the exact stylistic fit the Browns need to bookend with Verse. He’s a faster pass-rusher who can still bend as he plays out his age-29 season.”

The trade deadline in November 10.