Browns Urged to Trade for Playmaker by Super Bowl QB

It still takes a moment to get used to, but here we are with the October portion of the Cleveland Browns‘ NFL schedule behind them, and this team is 5-2, technically in first place in what is shaping up to be a very competitive AFC North race. The group has shown it can compete, in large part because of its top-shelf defense, but there are still plenty of reasons to doubt–the schedule has been light, the playmakers are mostly very, very young, the depth is thin and the quarterback is Deshaun Watson. As well as he has played, realistic Browns fans are likely just waiting for another shoe to drop when it comes to Watson.

But, if the Browns are for real and are hopeful of trying to keep pace in the division–and, indeed, the conference, where they are tied for the third-best overall record–GM Andrew Berry probably should consider cashing in some part of their massive store of 2027 draft picks (they have 11 altogether) for help here in 2026.

Russell Wilson: Get Deshaun Watson More Help

That’s the thought from former Super Bowl champion and star quarterback Russell Wilson, now a CBS analyst, who foresees the Browns making a big-time deal ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

Wilson’s sentiment is solid. But the specifics–namely the position he thinks the Browns should beef up–is questionable.

Said Wilson, via the Browns Nation account: “I think the big thing here, though, more than anything else, is Andrew Berry, the GM. The GM has done a tremendous job, in my opinion, putting this team together, making the trade, right? He’s got the decision-making to make a big trade for this team as they’re fighting for the playoffs. If I’m Andrew Berry, I have all these first-round picks. I got all this extra stuff. I got all this talent.

“Who can I get Deshaun Watson to make more plays in the passing game for this football team? Because that’s something that’s really interesting to me is will they make the decision to go really heavy and try to find a big-time receiver along the way?”

Browns Not Likely to Add a Receiver

The Browns would point out that there are already two budding receivers on the roster, even if both are rookies–Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion–with veteran Jerry Jeudy behind them. Sure, another playmaker would be a luxury, but it is hard to imagine the Browns making a trade that would slow the opportunities for growth for both Boston and Concepcion.

A defensive lineman or a cornerback to add some depth? Another tight end to pair with Harold Fannin? A quarterback-hunting pass-rusher? Even an offensive lineman? Sure, Russ, the Browns would sign up for that. A receiver, though, sounds like a stretch.