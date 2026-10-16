Browns Could Turn to Record-Setting RB With Judkins Banged Up

Quinshon Judkins returned to practice Friday, but the Cleveland Browns could still need more from record-setting running back Jaleel McLaughlin against the Baltimore Ravens.

Judkins is listed as questionable with the ankle injury that kept him out Wednesday and Thursday. Dylan Sampson was ruled out, leaving Cleveland without another back as he continues recovering from a knee injury.

With Raheim Sanders also on injured reserve, McLaughlin and newly signed Audric Estime could take on additional work if Judkins cannot play. McLaughlin said Thursday he was ready for a bigger assignment.

“I feel like I pretty much got it and am getting on the same page with everyone. I’m definitely prepared,” McLaughlin said Thursday.

His last touch gave the Browns a reason to consider getting him more involved. McLaughlin broke loose for a 28-yard touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 1, helping Cleveland earn a 27-24 victory.

He did not receive a carry in the following game against the New York Jets. Through four appearances, McLaughlin has just two rushing attempts for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Jaleel McLaughlin Holds NCAA Rushing Record

McLaughlin’s limited NFL workload is a long way from the production that put him in the college record book.

He rushed for 8,166 yards and 79 touchdowns during his career at Notre Dame College in Ohio and Youngstown State, establishing the NCAA rushing record across all divisions. He topped 2,000 yards in each of his first two seasons at Notre Dame College before continuing his career at the FCS level.

Despite that production, McLaughlin went undrafted in 2023 before finding a spot with the Denver Broncos. He spent three seasons in Denver, rushing for 1,093 yards and three touchdowns while adding 59 catches for 263 yards.

That experience gives Cleveland an option who has handled NFL work before, even if his opportunities with the Browns have been scarce.

Browns Running Back Injuries Leave Todd Monken With Decisions

Cleveland needed more from its running game before injuries began shrinking the available options.

Judkins has rushed for 221 yards and one touchdown on 73 carries through five games, averaging 3.0 yards per attempt. The Browns have leaned on him for the bulk of their backfield work without getting consistent production.

Raheim Sanders is on injured reserve with a hip injury suffered against the Jets. Cleveland signed Audric Estime off the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad Tuesday to help fill the vacancy.

Estime brings 508 rushing yards and three touchdowns across 20 games. He offers another option for head coach Todd Monken, though he is still in his first week with the team.

Sampson returned to practice Thursday after Cleveland opened his practice window Wednesday, but the Browns ruled him out Friday. His recovery from a knee injury will keep him on injured reserve for at least another game.

Judkins’ return to the field gives Cleveland hope it can avoid another absence at running back, though his questionable designation leaves his status unsettled.