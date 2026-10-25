Browns Bring In Super Bowl Champion Receiver for Workout

The Cleveland Browns are taking a look at a receiver with a Super Bowl ring as they evaluate their options around Deshaun Watson.

Veteran Tyler Johnson was among eight players who worked out for Cleveland, according to the NFL transactions wire. Fellow receivers Xavier Guillory and Justin Shorter also participated.

Johnson, 28, became available after the New York Jets released him from their practice squad on October 13. He had returned to New York in September after spending the summer with the Dallas Cowboys.

Cleveland has a depth concern at the position after placing Bub Means on the practice squad injured list on October 20 with a knee injury.

Tyler Johnson Brings Championship Experience

Johnson entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick out of Minnesota in 2020. His first season ended with a championship as the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Working with Tom Brady at his quarterback, Johnson caught 12 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns during that regular season. He followed with 36 receptions for 360 yards in 2021, establishing himself as a complementary option in Tampa Bay’s passing game.

His career has since included stops with the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams and Jets. Last season, Johnson appeared in 12 games for New York and finished with 12 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown. He has caught 88 passes for 1,025 yards and five touchdowns in his career.

It gives Cleveland an experienced option to consider behind its established receivers, with Johnson trying to turn another audition into a roster opportunity.

Browns Looking for More From Passing Game

Cleveland has leaned on rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston as their top two pass catchers, with veteran Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond also in the mix.

Boston has supplied the big plays, catching 17 passes for a team-high 345 yards and three touchdowns through six games while averaging 20.3 yards per reception. Concepcion leads Cleveland with 22 catches for 186 yards but has yet to find the end zone.

Jeudy has had a smaller role in the offense but reminded everyone of his value in the Browns’ 13-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He finished with four catches for 69 yards, including a 33-yard reception on the final possession that set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal.

Head coach Todd Monken rewarded Jeudy with a game ball and acknowledged his own responsibility for getting the veteran more involved.

“We’re better on offense when Jerry’s a part of it, and I can certainly do a better job of incorporating him in it,” Monken said after the victory.

The Browns received encouraging news on their rookie receivers before the Tennessee game. Boston, who was listed with a foot injury, and Concepcion, who was dealing with calf and quad injuries, both practiced fully on Friday and received no game designation.

Deshaun Watson’s late-game heroics have helped carry the Browns to a 4-2 record. But Cleveland needs more consistent production across four quarters, and a healthy receiving corps will give Watson a better chance to deliver.