Browns Give Update on KC Concepcion Injury After Brutal Hit

The Cleveland Browns lost to the Jets on the road on Sunday in an ugly, 17-12, decision, amid driving rain, consistent wind and a heap of disappointing mistakes on both sides of the ball, but particularly from the offense. Deshaun Watson was sacked eight times in a terrible performance from the offensive line, and the offense generated a measly 198 yards on the day. To make matters worse, rookie receiver KC Concepcion, who seemed in line for a big day as a top underneath target, was knocked out of the game in the first quarter by a helmet-to-helmet hit from defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Jets.

Concepcion had one catch for five years on the day. After he was hit by Fitzpatrick, he lay motionless on the ground for some time, raising concern about his health. But Concepcion walked off the field and into the locker room under his own power. He was almost immediately ruled out for the game with a head injury.

KC Concepcion ‘In Good Spirits’

After the game, Browns coach Todd Monken said that he got some encouraging signs from Concepcion after seeing him, postgame, but that he was not exactly sure whether Concepcion was in the concussion protocol.

Said Monken about Concepcion and the protocol: “I am not ready to go there. I mean, he did not come back into the game. That’s all I know. I saw him after the game, he was in good spirits. I don’t even know exactly what the rules are. He missed the game so I would assume he is in concussion protocol.”

Browns Loss Not Because of Injuries

Concepcion came in as the No. 3 rookie in the NFL in receiving yardage, behind teammate Denzel Boston and the Titans‘ Carnell Tate. He now has 18 catches for 149 yards on the year for the Browns. Second-year man Isaiah Bond (three catches, 74 yards) and veteran Jerry Jeudy (three catches, 19 yards) picked up the slack for Concepcion, though Bond struggled to hold onto the ball and will be dinged for at least one drop when the film is evaluated.

Though fans called out Fitzpatrick for the play, Monken pushed back against the notion that it was a dirty play.

He said: “Well, it’s just a bang-bang play. Minkah’s been in this league a long time, he is not a dirty player, I have never seen that out of him. It’s a bang-bang play, and unfortunately, it happened to our guy and that’s part of the league. And not having KC is a part of it but everybody is missing players, that’s the NFL. You lose guys throughout the course of a game and ultimately, you count on the next man up, the expectations of the position. We obviously didn’t do enough. Just didn’t do enough on offense.”