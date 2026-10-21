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Browns Get Update on Mason Graham Injury

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Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 16: Mason Graham #94 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sideline during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 22-13. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns got back on the winning track on Sunday against the Ravens, a fairly ugly 13-10 win that started with Baltimore gashing the team’s front on the first two drives but ended with Cleveland seizing control of the game with its defense, especially with a much-improved effort on the line. It was another good performance, especially from practice squad call-up Sam Kamara, who was pressed into action because of injuries to star second-year defensive tackle Mason Graham and Mike Hall, but played well in each of the past two weeks.

Still, the Browns would really like to get Graham back from what originally looked like a scary knee injury but has turned out to be a sprain of his left MCL as well as an ankle injury. And after he had one limited practice on Friday, we should have a better view on where Graham stands on Wednesday.

Mason Graham Needs a Full Practice Return

That’s when the Browns will be returning to practice, and there is hope that Graham will be returning to a full practice, too. There’s a chance he could do so, which would be a big boost heading to Tennessee as the Browns hope to protect their first-place status in the AFC North.

Tony Grossi, the Browns beat reporter for ESPN Cleveland, said we may see Graham on the practice field.

He said of Graham: “He needs a full week of practice, not just one limited day. He hasn’t played since the Pittsburgh game. So if he is on the practice field (Wednesday) and in with the team, full participation, that would be an absolute sign that he is ready to play. If he is limited, that would be day by day to see if he is ready to play on Sunday.”

Browns Hopeful on Quinshon Judkins

Also worth looking for at Browns practice Wednesday: Quinshon Judkins. The team’s lead back missed last week with an ankle injury, in a game-time decision. Graham had been ruled out on Saturday, but the fact that the Judkins decision waited until he tested the ankle on Sunday indicates he is closer to healthy.

Said Grossi: “You would think the same thing. He is going to practice Wednesday. He may start off the week limited. This is the same ankle he had surgery on in the offseason, so it is not an ordinary sprained ankle. It may need him more time than if that ankle had been healthy. I think 50-50.”

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

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Browns Get Update on Mason Graham Injury

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