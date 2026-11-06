Browns Receive Unexpected Update on Shedeur Sanders Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns have been forced to make a change at quarterback for their Week 9 action, as Shedeur Sanders will be starting in place of Deshaun Watson, who is currently in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Watson could still technically clear the concussion protocol before the team’s game on Sunday, but the team is rolling with Sanders as its starter for its clash with the New Orleans Saints.

While the Browns may simply want to avoid potentially throwing Watson into the lion’s den and subjecting him to a more serious injury, many folks have been confused by the team’s decision to name Sanders the starter with so much time between now and kickoff. As a result of the move, rumors have begun to percolate suggesting that Cleveland is starting Sanders in an attempt to boost his trade value, but it didn’t take long for those to get put to rest.

Browns’ Shedeur Sanders Trade Rumors Get Shut Down

Watson and Sanders entered the year competing for the starting quarterback job, and in a surprise twist, Watson ended up winning the gig. While he got off to a slow start, he has since found his footing for Cleveland, keeping Sanders glued to the sidelines for the time being. At some point, though, the expectation has always been that Sanders would take over as the starter.

And yet, as the season has gone on, it has seemed like the team’s plans could be changing. Watson probably isn’t the long-term answer at quarterback, but he’s led the team to a 5-3 record, which has to mean something. It doesn’t seem like Watson is going to get benched anytime soon, which has led to questions about Sanders’ future.

With the trade deadline approaching, the timing of Sanders making a spot start caught the attention of some fans. Could the team be trying to show off Sanders’ skill set in an effort to find a deal for him before the deadline? It’s certainly an intriguing train of thought, but it doesn’t sound like that is what Cleveland’s plan is here.

“One thing to keep in mind: This is not a trade showcase. The Browns have no plans to deal Sanders at the deadline,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Should the Browns Trade Shedeur Sanders?

Getty Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders will start against the Saints.

Considering how Sanders fell to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft (despite the fact that he was widely expected to be a first-round pick), it may seem like there wouldn’t be much interest in him across the league. Injuries have depleted several teams at the quarterback position, though, so given how well Watson is playing, that could present the front office with an opportunity to pick up some draft capital in exchange for Sanders.

On paper, that plan makes sense, but the Browns have remained publicly committed to Sanders, and it doesn’t seem like that is changing anytime soon. There’s no doubt that this start against the Saints is very important for Sanders, but rather than auditioning for another team, it seems like he is going to be trying to make the case that he should start over Watson sooner rather than later.