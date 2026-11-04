Cleveland Browns Urged to Acquire 4-Time Pro Bowl QB in Bold Move Ahead of Deadline

The Cleveland Browns are in AFC playoff contention and could be buyers ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline.

Cleveland could look to add offensive help, as the offense has been an issue, while the Browns’ defense is one of the NFL’s best.

The Browns are 5-3 and are set to go on the road to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Cleveland Browns Urged to Acquire Kirk Cousins

The Browns have been starting Deshaun Watson at quarterback, but they could look to make a move.

Watson has struggled, and ahead of the deadline, ESPN NFL insider Seth Walder urges the team to acquire Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders to be the team’s starting quarterback.

“Raiders QB Kirk Cousins. The Browns are in an unexpectedly strong position with an actual chance to make the playoffs,” Walder wrote. “The talk of Deshaun Watson’s improved play has been vastly overstated, as he ranks 28th in QBR. Cousins is playing much better (16th in QBR) and would likely get more out of the surging young playmakers. He would be a temporary solution at quarterback, but that’s better than trying to get to the postseason with Watson at QB.”

The Browns acquiring a quarterback would be a major surprise, but Cousins does make sense. Watson hasn’t played well, and if Cleveland could get better quarterback play, they could be a contender in the AFC due to their defense.

Cousins is a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, and it likely wouldn’t cost much to acquire him. He would be an upgrade over Watson. Like Watson, he is a pending free agent, so Cleveland could still try to find their franchise quarterback this offseason.

Cousins has thrown for 2,124 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions this season.

Cleveland Could be Active Ahead of Deadline

The Browns are in playoff contention, so they could be buyers ahead of the deadline.

Cleveland could look to add offensive help, and Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN believes they should look to add more talent to the young core.

“Supplement the young core. The Browns are ahead of schedule with the second-youngest team in the NFL and have the draft capital — 11 selections in the 2027 draft — to make a big swing. But with ongoing quarterback questions, it might be best to maintain their picks. GM Andrew Berry is always open to making a trade, but a less flashy move to add depth, namely at tight end or defensive line, seems more realistic,” Oyefusi wrote.

Whether or not the Browns will actually pull off a trade is to be seen.