Cleveland Browns Urged to Acquire Former Top Pick to Replace Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns could be searching for their franchise quarterback this offseason.

Cleveland has Deshaun Watson as its starting quarterback, but he’s in the final year of his contract, so his future with the Browns is unclear.

The Browns have been linked to potentially drafting a quarterback, but they could also look to the trade market.

Cleveland Browns Urged to Acquire Cam Ward

With the Browns potentially looking for a franchise quarterback, Cleveland could look to make a trade for a former first overall pick.

Browns analyst Ken Carman was on 92.3 The Fan and urged Cleveland to trade for Cam Ward from the Tennessee Titans this offseason, as Ward has struggled.

“You’re not getting Deshaun Watson back after this year, right? You guys want to kick the tires on Cam Ward? I’m just pointing out Todd Monken was able to get Deshaun Watson’s career out of the fire. Anybody on Cam Ward? It’s early, but somebody has to ask the question, I will be the bad guy and ask the question,” Carman said on 92.3 The Fan.

The Browns trading for Ward would be a major surprise, but if Tennessee does want to move on from him, Cleveland could be a landing spot.

The Titans selected Ward first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he has struggled. He’s 3-19 in his first 22 starts as an NFL quarterback. A big reason why Ward has struggled is Tennessee’s weapons and offensive line, but there is some concern about his long-term future.

Depending on the price, perhaps Ward could use a change of scenery, and the Brown could make some sense.

Watson’s Future is Unclear

The Browns named Watson the starter, and he has had success to begin the season.

With Watson having success, there has been talk about his future with the Browns, and insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com isn’t ruling out the team re-signing him.

“Depending on how the season plays out, the Browns can either let Watson walk and sign with another team, sign him to short-term bridge QB contract, or sign him to another multi-year deal,” Cabot wrote.

“If he takes them to the playoffs this season, the Browns will certainly try to re-sign or extend him. When Browns GM Andrew Berry first traded for Watson, he hoped it would be a 10-year proposition, and he’s still only 31.”

Watson has led Cleveland to a 3-2 start. The Browns will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.