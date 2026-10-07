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Browns Make Move on Veteran Playmaker Before Week 5

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Jaret Patterson has signed with the Browns
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Jaret Patterson has signed with the Browns

The Cleveland Browns are very much still tinkering with the roster, even as the team has gotten off to a hot start and is in position to build on what is now a three-game winning streak. No doubt, one of the concerns for the roster is depth, almost across the board, but lately in the running game, where backup running back Dylan Sampson is out for an extended stretch with a knee injury. The Browns have been leaning on Raheim Sanders and Jaleel McLaughlin, but certainly are continuing to investigate their options.

In that spirit, the Browns added another player to the practice squad on Wednesday: Jaret Patterson, a 26-year-old who has bounced around the NFL for the last five years.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com: “#Browns have signed RB Jaret Patterson to the practice squad. Patterson (5-8, 195) is officially in his 3rd season out of Buffalo. Originally signed as an UDFA by Washington ’21, has appeared in 27 games w/ Commanders (2021-22) & Chargers (2023-25).

Patterson had been with the Vikings in September, but was released.

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

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Browns Make Move on Veteran Playmaker Before Week 5

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