The Dallas Cowboys are switching things up ahead of their Week 11 action, as defensive coordinator Christian Parker has lost his playcalling duties moving forward. Mike Pettine will take over as the playcaller moving forward, which is the latest change the Cowboys have made in an effort to figure out how to fix their defense.

The decision to demote Parker has certainly raised eyebrows, especially with the young coach revealing he initially considered resigning from his post with Dallas before eventually deciding to stick around. Folks are wondering who made the call to take some responsibilities off Parker’s plate, but in a somewhat strange development, Stephen Jones refused to reveal that part of the story.

Stephen Jones Plays Coy on Christian Parker Decision

Play

After spending the past two seasons working as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach, Parker was hired by the Cowboys to be their new defensive coordinator. An up-and-coming coach, there was excitement to see what Parker could do with this unit, but instead of helping this group improve, they have continually regressed under his lead.

Now, it’s worth noting that a decent chunk of Dallas’ defensive struggles date back to its decision to trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before the 2025 campaign. That has opened holes all over the defense that the front office has attempted to fix, but Parker has clearly been overwhelmed in his first stint as a defensive coordinator this year.

Taking playcalling duties off his hands and giving them to Pettine, who has previous experience as a defensive coordinator, makes sense in concept, but the problem is that it effectively makes him the defensive coordinator over Parker. Regardless, the move has been made, but who made the call? Jones played coy when asked whether it was head coach Brian Schottenheimer or him and his father, Jerry Jones, who ultimately pushed for this move involving Parker.

“That’s internal,” Jones simply said as he attempted to sidestep the question on 105.3 The Fan.

Getty Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker was relieved of his play-calling duties on Wednesday

Sometimes, you don’t have to say much to convey a message, and that is the case with Jones here. The perception of how things are run in Dallas isn’t particularly great, so rather than potentially exposing the team to more criticism, Jones simply ignored this question. And yet, his handling of this question could add even more drama to this situation, largely because Schottenheimer has also found himself on the hot seat as of late.

Whether it’s Parker, Schottenheimer, or somebody else on the coaching staff, it’s clear that changes are coming for this group in the future, unless this team somehow finds its way into the playoffs. That starts with getting back in the win column in Week 11, where a favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans awaits. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.