The Dallas Cowboys don’t have a single player they can point to on the defensive side of the ball as a difference-maker, aside from defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be opportunities moving forward for the rest of the defense — the NFL’s worst defense — to save face.

That starts with Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans, and the Cowboys will get back a talented defender in 2nd-year edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, who missed the Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury.

Ezeiruaku is second behind Williams (6.0 sacks) with 2.5 sacks.

Rookie linebacker/edge rusher Jaishawn Barham popped up on the injury report on Friday — the same day Ezeiruaku got the green light to play on Sunday.

“Jaishawn Barham added to injury report,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on X. “He’s questionable for Sunday. But Donovan Ezeiruaku will return after short absence.”

“If Ezeiruaku is cleared for Tennessee, I want him rushing Cam Ward on third down,” Inside the Star’s Cody Warren wrote on X. “He got back to limited work Thursday. Let the kid hunt. Dallas needs to find out who can win a pass rush without somebody drawing up a trick for him.”

Cowboys Benched Clueless Defensive Coordinator

The big news for the Cowboys this week was that first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker was mercifully stripped of play-calling duties—but not fired—after the 46-40 loss to the 49ers and after 10 games in which, somehow, the defense seemed worse than in the 2025 debacle.

One of Parker’s genius decisions came back into focus this week — his decision to bench Ezeiruaku, even though he was one of the few Cowboys defenders who showed any ability to get to the quarterback.

“Christian Parker equated a conversation in which he recently informed Donovan Ezeiruaku that his role as a starting DE would be changing to his own situation in accepting the disappointment of being replaced as the play-caller,” NFL reporter Ed Werder wrote on his official X account on November 19.

Donovan Ezeiruaku Could Still Have Breakout Season

The Cowboys used a 2nd-round pick (No. 44 overall) on Ezeiruaku in the 2025 NFL Draft after most mock drafts had him projected as a 1st-round pick.

Signed to a 4-year, $10.15 million contract, Ezeiruaku was one of the few bright spots on the Cowboys’ defense as a rookie, playing in all 17 games with 9 starts, 40 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 12 QB hits, and 1 safety.

That was before a rough offseason in 2026 — one that saw Ezeiruaku undergo hip surgery in January, followed by an arrest for reckless driving.