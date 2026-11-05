Cowboys Bring Back 5-Year Veteran RB in New Roster Move

Given the long list of issues and problems that have cropped up for the Dallas Cowboys in this very disappointing 2026 NFL season, there has not been much attention paid to the fact that the team obliterated its running back room once training camp ended, dumping Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah before seeing Malik Davis, the guy who won the RB2 job behind Javonte Walker, go out for the year with a hip injury. Since then, the Cowboys have been shuffling through backup options, signing and waiving Emari Demercado before now seeming to settle on Tyler Goodson as the backup.

But there is not much on the depth chart behind him. Israel Abanikanda is on the practice squad, but the Cowboys have no one else in the pipeline–at last, not until Wednesday. According to the latest NFL transaction wire, the Cowboys added Jashaun Corbin to the practice squad.

Jashaun Corbin Was With Cowboys in Camp

Corbin has been bouncing through NFL practice squads for five years now after he was signed as an undrafted free agent from Florida State by the Giants in 2022. He has been with the Giants, Panthers, Falcons and Patriots in the years since, and was with the Cowboys in training camp this summer. Corbin has only appeared in six games in the NFL, all in 2023 with the Giants. He mostly played on special teams, getting 15 offensive snaps and making five carries for 15 yards.