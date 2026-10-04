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Cowboys $92 Million Starter Under Fire Amid ‘Tough’ Game vs. Texans

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DaRon Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys
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DaRon Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys went into the Week 4 game against the Texans hopeful that there would be some progress on improving the team’s defense, if only for the fact that Houston ranked 26th in scoring in the NFL this year. Specifically, there was hope that the injury-rattled secondary could count on a veteran addition with the newly acquired cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Steelers getting on the field for his Dallas debut.

But while Porter’s arrival was a ray of hope, one thing has become increasingly clear: There’s a real problem with former All-Pro DaRon Bland, who was consistently targeted by quarterback CJ Stroud, especially when the Texans were able to catch Bland trying to cover star receiver Nico Collins.

Cowboys Invested in DaRon Bland

That’s a big problem for the Cowboys for multiple reasons. One is that the team, just one year ago, gave bland a $92 million contract. That’s star caliber money, and more and more, it looks like that was a waste of payroll. The Cowboys gave Bland that money despite concerns about a persistent foot problem that was supposed to be fixed, for once and for all, this winter after surgery.

But Bland came into the year allowing a passer rating of 108.8 when he has been targeted by quarterbacks. Stroud and Collins took note.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston wrote on Twitter/X: “#Cowboys are having Joey Porter Jr. cover Nico Collins now after Daron Bland struggled early in game. Collins has four catches for 75 yards, one touchdown on four targets.”

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News said, “It’s been a tough morning for DaRon Bland.” The afternoon was not much better.

Jane Slater of NFL media thought it was a tough go, too. “Daron Bland didn’t stand a chance there. Tough,” she wrote about Collins’ first touchdown catch.

And the Sleeper Cowboys site probably said it best.

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

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Cowboys $92 Million Starter Under Fire Amid ‘Tough’ Game vs. Texans

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