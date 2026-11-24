For the Dallas Cowboys, the struggles of the 2026 defense (much as with the 2025 defense, and the 2024 defense for that matter) were not entirely caused by injuries. But they have not helped. Exhibit A is safety Jalen Thompson, who was the biggest financial investment the Cowboys made in terms of free-agent signings this offseason when he was given a three-year, $33 million contract in March. It was the largest free-agent investment in an outside signing for the Cowboys since 2012.

Alas, Thompson’s Dallas career hit the skids before it ever really started, as suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury in Week 3, when the team was playing Baltimore in Rio. Certainly, the team thought he would be back on the field by now but we’re eight weeks out on Thompson’s absence now. The original projection for a return was between four and eight weeks, so this is the back end. Hamstrings are notoriously fickle, and this one has proven costly for the Cowboys.

Cowboys Jalen Thompson Has ‘Real Shot’ at Week 12

But there is good news heading into the Thanksgiving showdown against the Eagles. Thompson is likely to be back. He was, according to Cowboys COO Stephen Jones, “extremely close” to getting back on the field in Week 11 against the Titans, but having a short week in Week 12 pushed the Cowboys to delay the comeback.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed the situation on Monday at The Star.

From Joe Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News: “Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said he’s “very optimistic” that Jalen Thompson will play on Thanksgiving against the Eagles. ‘He’s trending,’ Schottenheimer said.”

Jones also spoke on the subject again on Monday, speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas: “I think he’s got a shot. A real shot. He had a real shot for this week, but we felt like after sitting out for as long as he sat out, that it probably wasn’t in everyone’s best interest to throw him in there.”